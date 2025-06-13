Star Of Hit Series Reacts To Unbelievably Graphic Sexual Language

Billy Bob Thornton would be appalled if he heard the language on "Landman" in real life.

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and season one was excellent television.

It was a masterclass in writing by Sheridan. It's dark, gritty, violent, suspenseful, complex and a ton of fun.

Billy Bob Thornton reacts to vulgar "Landman" scene.

While there are many outstanding moments in the series, there's also one that was downright incredibly awkward.

There was an exchange between Tommy Norris (Thornton) and his daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) about whether she was having sex with her boyfriend.

You can watch the scene below, but consider yourself warned that you won't like it if you're easily offended.

The scene above made serious waves on the internet after it aired for obvious reasons that I won't explain further.

What did Thornton think of the dialogue? He wouldn't want to hear it in real life.

"I’ve been doing this for what, 79 years now. I can honestly say that this bunch did become a family and this is the best crew I’ve ever worked with. That dynamic is like real life… if my daughter said what (Ainsley) says to me, I would have a seizure," Thornton said at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, according to Whiskey Riff.

I don't blame Thornton for saying he'd have a "seizure" if he heard the same language from the now-infamous scene.

Most of us probably would. I damn near spit out my drink when I was watching it live for the first time. Just an absolutely unreal exchange from Taylor Sheridan.

Having said that, Ainsley's arc throughout the season was pretty entertaining, and Michelle Randolph deserves major credit.

She's a wildly talented actress who also crushed it in "1923."

What do you think of "Landman" and Thornton's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.