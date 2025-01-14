Hit TV Show Crushes Woke Snowflakes With Incredible Rant: WATCH

People have found another "Landman" scene they can't stop watching.

The series created by Taylor Sheridan about the oil business in Texas wrapped up season one on Sunday, and it was an awesome ride.

Billy Bob Thornton crushed it as fixer Tommy Norris. It's one of the best roles of his career, and the entire season was incredibly dark, fun and captivating.

You can read my thoughts on the wild finale here.

"Landman" scene goes viral.

A couple of scenes from the hit series have already gone viral, and there's a new one from the finale that is moving the needle online.

It's a scene of Tommy lecturing one of his company's top lawyers about the realities of the oil business. He makes it clear she's welcome to be an environmentalist if she wants, but it won't change the reality of the situation.

It's every bit as good as the other viral scenes from season one. Check it out below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Naturally, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in, and they were overwhelmingly positive.

Did Taylor Sheridan do it again or did Taylor Sheridan do it again? Whether it's "Lioness," "Yellowstone," "Landman" or one of his other productions, the man knows how to appeal to an audience the rest of Hollywood couldn't care less about.

It seems to be working. The man is responsible for the biggest shows on TV, and is arguably the most powerful man in entertainment. It's scenes like this one that perfectly explain why.

People are tired of the woke garbage. They want to embrace something else, and that's what "Landman" is all about.

What do you think of the viral scene? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.