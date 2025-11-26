'Landman' Star Pours Praise On Taylor Sheridan With Blunt Quote, Is 100% Accurate

Is Taylor Sheridan a modern-day Shakespeare?

Sheridan has become the most powerful creative visionary in all of entertainment over the past several years.

He already had a very successful career prior to "Yellowstone," but the neo-Western saga launched into an unprecedented category where he has no rivals.

The "Yellowstone" creator now has several massive hits airing on Paramount+. One of his biggest (probably the clear cut number one, to be honest), is "Landman."

The hit series about the oil business in Texas is off to a very hot start with season two, and shows no signs of slowing down.

"Landman" star pours praise on Taylor Sheridan.

"Landman" star Andy Garcia plays cartel kingpin Gallino in the hit series, and he is going to have a monster presence throughout season two.

Did it take much convincing from Garcia to work with Sheridan?

Not at all.

"It’s like having Shakespeare call you up and say, "I’d like to write a play for you about a prince who has an issue with his father" — and then he sends you Hamlet. That’s the way I look at it when Taylor wants to write for you. He’s a sublime writer, coming from an acting, teaching and directing background, his revolver is fully loaded with very powerful, creative bullets," Garcia told The Hollywood Reporter when talking about the process of Sheridan bringing him into his universe with "Landman."

"His revolver is fully loaded with very powerful, creative bullets."

Put that on a poster because it's 100% true. Sheridan has struck a tone and vibe many have tried to replicate.

None have come close to his success.

It's amazing what can be accomplished when the goal is simply to entertain people with fun and engaging stories instead of pushing slop.

Also, you're absolutely missing out if you're not already watching "Landman." Easily the most entertaining show on TV right now, and I'm not sure if there is a close second.