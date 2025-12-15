Landman's Ali Larter Slips Into A Plunging Dress To Kick Off Christmas Season, Sherrone Memes & Rams Tumble

Plus: Is it bad to wear 1/4 zips or does Canoe Kirk owe me an apology?

I got ripped for wearing ¼ zips and driving just over an hour to take Mrs. Screencaps shopping on Sunday after I spent the previous 24 hours in an OnlyFans model's DMs and having to deal with the OnlyFans model implying I'm a liar, which was some serious bullshit

It turns out I was a punching bag this weekend. First, we had Michigan superman Mia Sorety claiming that she never told me that Sherrone Moore asked her for a "4 Sum." She's now saying I was trading DMs with her "ex-assistant."

Uh, OK.

So, instead of spending my Saturday night enjoying life, I had to hop back into her DMs with a multitude of questions on why she went so long without looking at her own DMs to see that her assistant was sending me DMs with Mia's account.

Whatever, Mia.

Then, Sunday, I told Mrs. Screencaps it was her day. No trading DMs with an OnlyFans model about Sherrone's bad boy behavior. It was all about Mrs. Screencaps and the boys. She wanted to head up to a real mall, the Somerset Collection in Troy, Michign with sits on Exit 69, Big Beaver Rd.

We had a great day enjoying what Midwesterners used to do — go to the mall to do some shopping, some looking, some content gathering.

I get home and show the text group where I spent the day and the only thing I get is, "No way you went that far to go shopping." Yes, yes, we did go that far to go shopping, gather content, get out a little bit. It was an hour north from my in-laws. Is that too far to go shopping and do something that Mrs. Screencaps wants to do?

I didn't feel like I was out-of-bounds making such a trip, but I was ROASTED by Canoe Kirk.

Then, after that, Canoe Kirk proceeds to GO OFF on people wearing ¼ zips. I happened to wear my Ryder Cup ¼ zip during Sunday's trip. It's red. It's the only piece of clothing that's Christmas festive red, so I wore it out because it's less than two weeks until Christmas.

Was Canoe Kirk out-of-bounds in the text group? Does he owe me an apology? Or is this just masculinity and men should just deal with such harassment.

You guys make the call. Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

By the way, the Tesla robots are too damn tall

If these things decide to kick our asses, we're f'd. I'd say these robots are checking in at like 6'1 or 6'2. Tesla claims they're making 5'8 robots. I'm not so sure they're being honest. These damn things are completely intimidating. The thighs are legit. There's also a badonk going on. Put it this way, the Tesla robots aren't skipping leg day.

By the way, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green thought I created an AI photo of the Moose Knuckles store

I'm not happy with these text group guys right now. AI? He thinks I created an AI mall photo? I've never been so insulted. That store is 1000% real. It's on the same side of the mall that houses Tiffany and Louis Vuitton.

No, I didn't buy Mrs. Screecaps a Louis. Fox pays decently, but not Louis money.

Screencappers connect at the Army-Navy game!

— Matt B. writes:

I'm late on getting this proof of a Screencaps meet-up at Army-Navy on Saturday. Ricky texted me as we were watching the March On (what a show!) and we were able to find each other for this picture. If you have a Bucket List and this game isn't on it then it's time to add it. What a game. What an experience. What a country we live in. Merry Christmas...And Go Army!



— Ricky A. writes:

Mission accomplished. Thanks again for helping to set this up. Just crazy to see how this community helped connect the dots between an amazing family from Atlanta and a couple from eastern VA land side by side in Baltimore after a couple short exchanges. Phenomenal time & can’t stress enough to the rest of the readers how impactful this game is to witness in person. No matter how early you think you are showing up? You should’ve been there an hour beforehand. Missed a lot I thought I would’ve seen, but what a joy. Been an extremely fortunate last 18 sports months for me. Masters twice & now tonight. Yes, I’d take this experience over the Masters. No question. Thanks Joe, thanks B family, thanks to America’s past/present/future on display.

Kinsey:

Did I just read that right? Ricky just said he'd take Army-Navy over The Masters as a bucketlist item and there's "No question?" I knew this game was special, and I watch it religiously, but that is some seriously high praise.

I'm happy that everyone could connect. Like I say, don't hesitate to ask to connect with fellow readers. If you're going to some event and you don't have a tailgate to attend or you just might want to see if there's anyone to connect with, put the word out.

Ask on the private Facebook page. Ask me to say something to readers. Next thing you know, you'll be running into guys like Matt B. and Ricky A.

Maybe I'm now fine with those AI data centers they want to build all across the Midwest

I hope this video loads for those of you who can't get IGs to load. It's an AI Sherrone with snow all over his nose partying in a locker room with snow bunnies. Now THIS IS AI!

Is it OK for fans to wear gear from a Super Bowl that their team lost?

— John W. writes:

Biden wore hat from Super Bowl 57-which the Eagles lost to KC -think he knows?

Kinsey:

He doesn't know what planet he's on He didn't attend Super Bowl, so that also brings up the question if it's OK to wear gear from a Super Bowl you didn't attend. Is it stolen sports valor? I don't have a problem with him wearing the hat because it's still an Eagles hat; Tough memories? Sure, but Biden is so out of it like a codger straight out an assisted living condo that I'm giving him a pass on this one. Jill probably saw the hat and told him to throw it on.

You might hate the Ts, but I really like the Ts because they show me what's going on around the world and I like to see how common people are living in 2025

— Mike T. writes:

In Spain they love fried seafood! Shrimp, Dogfish and baby squid and of course croquettes!

A boat full of naked people on Lake Lanier

— Daren tells us a story:

Hey Joe, been a bit. So out hiking around Lake Lanier here in Gainesville. Thought I might have a couple of beautiful shots for you. And a boat comes by, close to shore. Not a nautical dude but it flat decked, probably low draft. Party boat. And everyone was Naked. And Not Remotely attractive. Fat women with huge saggy boobs and fat gutted guys. First glance is, wtf, 2nd is no way, 3rd is turn and pray the image isn't burned into my brain.

Temps were okay today, mid 60's. But to be cruising on a boat, naked, gotta be seriously polluted.

Do you use hazards while driving in bad weather?

— Ken asks this one:

Maybe you or your great community can answer this question for me. Your column always comes thru on these type of questions.



Why do people put on their hazard / flashers / blinking lights when driving in bad weather? I fully understand if they are pulled over on the shoulder or are driving lowly for some reason in normal conditions.



Do they think I can’t see it’s raining or snowing? Is it a new law like headlights on when raining? If it’s that hazardous, maybe they should pull off to the shoulder? It’s especially interesting when the car has on their hazard lights and are going 70mph in a 55 mph zone when it’s raining - you be careful in this weather, but I am still driving norma?!?!?!?!?!?

Kinsey:

Years ago, when I moved to Pennsylvania for a quick stint in NE PA at the base of the Poconos, I saw this in action for the first time. Using flashers on I-81 going over the "mountains" or on 476 from Bear Creek to Jim Thorpe is super common in the fog or snow.

Maybe the PA drivers can chime in here, but the way I understood many of them is that they thought the flasher gave more of an alert in the fog than tail lights.

############################

That is it this morning. I know you guys are ready to shut it down for the year. I know you have just a few more meetings to attend. Let's finish strong. This group isn't a bunch of quitters. Don't drink the rat poison and coast into your two-week vacation.

Let's dig in. Hunker down. Finish strong.

Go get 'em.

