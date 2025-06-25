Country Star Pulls Pure Class Move For Young Woman Joining The Army: WATCH

Lainey Wilson honored a young woman joining the Army when she spotted her during a show.

Lainey Wilson is all class when it comes to loving America.

Wilson is one of the biggest names in the country music industry, and her career is absolutely on fire at the moment.

Not only is she huge in the music industry, but she also managed to land a role on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

That's one hell of an impressive run. She also loves our country and the military, and isn't afraid to show it.

Lainey Wilson honors young woman joining the Army.

Wilson was performing in Wildwood, New Jersey when she spotted a woman holding a sign about joining the Army, according to Whiskey Riff.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer sprang into action to give the woman her moment in the sun by inviting her on stage.

"Thank you so much for your service. Because of people like you, I get to do what I do, and that just means the world to me," Wilson told the young woman.

You can watch the touching moment below.

It's always great to see people who honor and respect this country and our armed forces - which are the best in the world.

As we've seen with what's happening with Iran, this country faces a lot of threats. In order to counter those threats, our all-volunteer military has to be ready to answer the call.

That requires the best among us to sign up to defend our freedoms and way of life when it comes under attack.

The least we can do is recognize the sacrifice they're making.

What do you think of Wilson's classy gesture?