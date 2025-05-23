Country Music Star Has Internet On Edge With New Song Featuring Spicy Outfit, Reactions Flood In: LISTEN

Is this her next big hit?

Lainey Wilson has fans talking after dropping a new song.

Wilson is one of the most popular singers in country music. She's blown up over the past several years. There's no question the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer has amassed a huge following.

She even managed to secure a role on Taylor Sheridan's legendary saga "Yellowstone" during its run prior to ending December 2024.

Lainey Wilson releases new song.

Wilson hit fans Friday morning with her new song "Somewhere Over Laredo," and it already has the country music world buzzing just hours after hitting streaming sites and YouTube. The fact she appeared to be rocking not much under what looks like a poncho in the video might be one of the reasons why.

It appears the talented singer might have another hit on her hands.

It took no time at all for the comments section to explode with reactions:

We love Love Lainey Wilson

Enjoying this only four minutes after being released! Love it!

Lainey is unbelievable, fascinating, her voice creates a special atmosphere, makes me speechless

Nailed it again, Lainey! Absolutely beautiful.

Gave me goosebumps! We’re so proud of you Lainey. Love you lots!

Literally my favorite country singer right now.

I love it!!!!

Love it!!!

chills on the chorus yes ma'am

This is going to be a huge hit.

This song just reminds me of good times and nice memories.

It certainly appears Lainey has done it again. She's a special talent with broad appeal. That's incredibly difficult to do, but she aced the assignment.

Her song has only been out since midnight EST, and it's already taking the internet by storm. You love to see it.

It's just the latest example that Lainey Wilson is a grade-A talent and here to stay.

