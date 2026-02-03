Country Music Star Returning To 'Yellowstone' Universe? Simple Comment Will Have Fans Buzzing

Lainey Wilson appeared in "Yellowstone" as Abby. Will fans see the character return?

Does Lainey Wilson still have a little gas in the tank when it comes to the "Yellowstone" universe?

Wilson is known for being one of the most popular country music singers in the world, and she's done an impressive job of building up her career over the past several years.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer has firmly cemented herself as a true star, but singing isn't her only talent.

She also managed to land a role on "Yellowstone" as Abby. The character's arc was left wide open at the end of the show with a possible love interest expanding with Ryan (Ian Bohen).

Will she run it back in the spinoffs?

Lainey Wilson open to "Yellowstone" return.

Wilson was asked by Entertainment Tonight at the Grammy Awards if she'll be returning for the spinoffs, and she didn't hesitate to make it clear she wants to.

"You know what? I told Taylor Sheridan, I was like, 'Holler at me.' I mean, who knows? We'll see. Fingers crossed," Wilson said with a big grin on her face.

The talented singer also made it clear she doesn't know what will happen with the spinoffs and has no "secrets" to share.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wilson wanting to return is the least surprising revelation possible. Who wouldn't want to continue to appear in a hit TV series and cash the checks that come with it?

You like fame, a career boost and money? Great. Sign the dotted line and get back in the "Yellowstone" universe.

If I have to bet on it, I'd bet heavily that Wilson will return for at least one of the spinoffs. She's too big of a name for Sheridan to not bring back in some capacity.

My money would be "Dutton Ranch" because it opens the door for Ryan returning as well. It seems like the most natural fit, but that's also pure speculation on my part.

What would you like to see happen in the spinoffs? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.