Lainey Wilson Gets Stuffed Into Wrangler Jeans & Has Women Dropping Fire Emojis, Buy HST's Typewriter & Tacos!

Lainey Wilson's deal with Wrangler seems to be going well. People on Instagram are loving her new jeans photos.

I owe you guys a newsletter, which means if you want the newsletter, you better sign up today or you won't get the next one

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

🗂️ Catch Up on Past Editions:

Missed a column? The Screencaps archive has you covered.

👉 Visit the archive

That Jeep rubber duck email escalated rather quickly

— John W. opines:

Late wife old school Jeep owner - couple of ducks in dash still from her getting ‘ducked’. Dumber than the wave. For guys with Jeeps and ducks the saying is the number of ducks you have represents the number of dudes you’ve bl0wn.

Kinsey:

Let's see if that fires up any male readers who have ducks sitting on the dash of their Jeep.

— Let's also hear from Chris B. in Florida and North Carolina:

Hi, Joe — Here in the Florida Alps of North Carolina, there are three common vehicles: Jeeps, Subarus, and of course Lexus SUVs with Florida plates. We have one of each of the first two, and the toy thing is getting out of hand. My wife’s Wrangler is constantly getting "ducked" whenever she leaves it in a parking lot.



But it’s worse: somebody got the bright idea to start putting little plastic cows on Outbacks — "moo your ‘ru," they call it.



Of course, these are the same people who don’t want us putting anything in the landfill. SMDH

Kinsey:

What makes humans leave plastic ducks and plastic cows on cars?

Is it virtue signaling?

Do you have a beef with Buffalo Wild Wings over their boneless wings?

— Paul B. does:

I just read that article by Mark Harris and it got me fired up. I just have one question. What part of the chicken is the meat of a boneless chicken from? Do they have to divulge that information? If it's not from the wing then it's not a damn wing FFS! Boneless wings....give me a break!

Read: Are Boneless Wings Actually Wings? U.S. District Court Makes Its Ruling - OutKick

Bad movies

— Nick S. asks:

Have you ever walked out of a movie theater due to a bad film? I never have. I always want to get my money's worth, even if it involves suffering through a awful movie.

Kinsey:

I can't remember ever walking out. I don't go to many movies. If I'm going, I need multiple recommendations to go see the movie. I'm not going just to test the waters. And thankfully, Mrs. Screencaps doesn't care about seeing romantic comedies which saves us unnecessary trips to the movie theater.

Meanwhile, the messages are rolling in on the Screencaps Private Facebook account.

Kinsey:

Walking out of "There's Something About Mary" is going to cause some reactions. Tell me you made it to the Brett Favre scene.

The death of Robert Duvall has readers thinking, remembering and writing

— Speaking of leaving a theater early, Steve C. says a Robert Duvall movie made him leave early, but it wasn't because of Duvall's performance:

Responding to John in Milford MI….

I acutely remember Robert Duvall’s acting in the movie Colors. The wife and I took in this film in the theater in 1988, and it’s the only time I’ve ever had to leave the theater early long before the movie had actually ended.

This was because during some of the more racially tense scenes, there was a large black man marauding up and down the center theater aisle, yelling at the top of his lungs "all you white honkies in here can suck my big black d*ck"!! Repeatedly!! He got more and more agitated with each scene, and theater management (teenagers) were no help in calming him.

So we departed the movie and theater early before things got more heated and possibly physical! Robert Duvall. Great actor. RIP.

— Jim T. in San Diego checks in:

Quite the mailbag you had today!

On AI at drive throughs, I avoid them. They never get the order right and you can't correct them. The local Carl's Jr. (same company and menu as Hardee's) all put them in, so now I go to Jack in the Box.

We also have a curling rink out here in SoCal - Curl San Diego (https://www.curlsandiego.org). Leagues and everything. All Arctic inside, same palm trees we always have outside. It's only about 4 miles from my office - my daughter wants to go check it out one evening.

But it was John in Milford who caught my eye. He's spot-on about Duvall's own project, "The Apostle." And if you watch "The Apostle," you'll notice a young Walton Goggins playing Duvall's character's assistant. Jump forward a few years to the stupendous series "Justified," and Goggins is playing Boyd Crowder - a part-time preacher (in addition to his pimping and drug running). That's the lasting impact of an actor of Duvall's ability, his ongoing influence on others, because at times Goggins seems to be channeling Duvall.

I haven't seen "Colors" yet, but vaguely remember it coming out and will definitely add it to my list.

A few other roles of Duvall's that I'll rate ahead of "The Godfather" or "Apocalypse Now," where, after all, he played supporting roles:

"The Paper" where he plays the editor in chief to Michael Keaton's city editor and Glenn Close' managing editor roles. When Keaton asks Duvall's character for career advice, Duvall delivers one of his greatest lines, "The problem with being my age is everybody thinks you're a father figure but you're really just the same asshole you always were." Director Ron Howard and the cast - particularly Keaton and Duvall - make this the most note-perfect film about life in a big city newspaper since, well, maybe Bogart's "Deadline - USA." (And I write that as someone who was a reporter and editor at a major metropolitan.)

In "Secondhand Lions," Duvall is the very heart of the film. Besides, no other 60-something actor could possibly have made that bar fight scene believable.

And of course, the late-'80s miniseries "Lonesome Dove" opposite Tommy Lee Jones - a role Duvall always said was his favorite.

I saw another list yesterday of Duvall's greatest sports films, with "Days of Thunder," "Hustle" and "The Natural" prominently listed. But there were a couple others on that list I've not yet seen that are on my to-watch list now: "Seven Days in Utopia" where he plays a former golf pro now living in a small town who ends up coaching a young PGA pro in crisis, and "A Shot at Glory" where he plays a Scottish (!) soccer coach (Keaton teams up with him again here as the team's American owner).

But the movie that I thinks shows his range to best effect is the family sports film "Kicking & Screaming" where he plays Will Ferrell's father. In this movie, Duvall is the prototypical bad youth coach so focused on winning he trades his own grandson, complaining the kid is just a "benchwarmer." Mike Ditka plays a version of himself as Duvall's next-door neighbor and rival, and those two chew up the scenery in a great confrontation at the pre-season kick-off dinner.

I've never seen Duvall turn in a bad performance, though. He just quietly inhabits each of his characters.

— Chris in Nebraska wants to share memories:

Wanted to piggyback off of John in Milford, MI's email about Robert Duvall. Both 'Colors' and 'The Apostle' are great calls. I also wanted to give a plug to his awesome work as Gus McCrae in 'Lonesome Dove' which was a TV mini-series that came out in 1989.

It's a superb adaptation to the excellent book of the same name by Larry McMurtry. You can find it readily steaming almost everywhere for free--Pluto, Tubi and heck even regular YouTube has all 4 episodes up. Its story is set in 1870s and deals with the American West including cowboy and frontier life.

If you don't have 6 hours to dedicate to a show, check out 2003's Open Range where Duvall is cast opposite of Kevin Costner. Plot is when a herder and his cowboys end up entering the territory of a cattle baron

The price of Vegas in 2026

— Eric P. shows us what the modern Vegas tourist is up against:

I was perusing some hotels on my credit card travel section and thought i’d pas this along the next time someone rants about the costs in Vegas.



Now it’s not that I was looking for an 8.00 / night hotel on the strip, but I did see one which is crazy. But if you look at the fees that are piled on what would be a 30.00 three night stay it’s pretty obvious why Vegas is circling the drain.



Personally, i’ll stick with The Lodge at Torrey Pines or anyplace sunny over Vegas these days. The golf is ok there, but certainly not worth it anymore.

Are you triggered by this story that ran in the New York Times days after Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001?

The premise is that the writer, Rick Bragg, was looking down on Southerners who were mourning Dale's death. In 1996, Bragg won a Pulitzer Prize for "his elegantly written stories about contemporary America."

Now here we are 25 years later looking through a social media lense and there's a segment of social media that thought Rick, who's from Piedmont, Alabama, was some Manhattan-based writer going into the south to rip on Southerners shopping at Walmart. That's not to say the NYT couldn't find bleeding-heart LIBS in the Deep South in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"They will miss seeing him on the banked turns and straightaways of the superspeedways, but not so much as they will miss seeing him on the blacktop in his blue pickup, doing the speed limit, just like everybody else," Bragg ended his story about the locals of Mooresville, NC who had lost their hero.

Here's the full story. You make the call. Was Rick Bragg some piece of shit journo doing dirty work or was he writing about current events as he saw them in 2001?

https://www.nytimes.com/2001/02/21/us/racer-s-death-leaves-hole-in-heart-of-his-hometown.html

You guys are insane

Maybe not this group as a whole, but it's highly likely at least one or two of you are addicted to using DoorDash based on these numbers. Who's going to step up and admit that you DoorDash Taco Bell on a drunken Saturday night only to have severe regret the next morning?

Stay safe, Floridians

######################

And that is it for this random Thursday in February with the Olympics winding down and hockey about to crank up. I happened to watch the Miracle on Ice documentary on Netflix, or whatever they're calling it, and it's worth your time before Team USA potentially plays Canada.

Go dominate that sales meeting or another day of retirement. Let's get after it.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :