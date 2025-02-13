Country Music Star Announces Life-Changing Decision

Lainey Wilson is officially engaged to her former NFL QB boyfriend.

Wilson is hands down the biggest female performer in the industry at the moment, and her rocket ship is racing to the moon.

In fact, she's become such a star that she even snagged a role in "Yellowstone" in season five. Well, she's ready to add being a wife to her resume.

Lainey Wilson engaged to Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

The "4x4xU" singer revealed on Instagram Wednesday night that former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Devlin "Duck" Hodges had popped the question, and she'd said yes.

Her ring is also pretty damn impressive. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, props to the happy couple. This is a pro-love website, and you'll never see me knocking anyone for taking things to the next level.

We need more of that in America. Not less. They're also clearly very happy together. Good for them. You simply love to see it.

Now, I'm not sure how much that ring cost, but it's a banger. Hodges might have to dig into his NFL earnings to write the check for that one. It's a massive rock.

Compare it to my fiancée's below, and let me know which one you think is better at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Finally, it's not often a former NFL QB gets hitched and is the less famous one in the relationship, but that's 100% the case here. Lainey Wilson is a legit A-list talent, and while Hodges got some snaps in the NFL, they're on two different levels in terms of public profile. Having said that, as long as they're happy, then we're happy for them. Let's hope it results in some more hit songs from Wilson!