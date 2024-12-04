The Ladies Of Retro Fitness: 80s & 90s, JJ Watt's Latest Plate of Food & What Happened To SEC Basketball?

A December night in China and a message to Snafu, the loser who told me to find a new line of work

- Mike N. reports from Asia:

Work trip along the Yangtze River, Wuhu, China.

Separately, in regards to yesterday’s Screencaps’ troll, this instantly popped into my head:

"Throughout "The Last Dance," we’ve seen how Jordan didn’t let any snub — no matter how big, small, relevant or inconsequential — go without a response of some kind. It is an insight into Jordan’s mind and how he mined any material to push himself."

Joe, you are the Michael Jordan of online content!

God Bless the best column in the land!

Kinsey:

Mike, thank you for the email and bestowing me with such an honor as to be in the same sentence with Michael Jordan. That right there is an obituary line that I will save for later.

Moving along, I want you guys who travel to China for work to show me what you do after the work day concludes. Where are you eating? What do the streets look like. What's odd? What's mundane, but maybe not for a reader in North Dakota?

What's new out there? Are there robots roaming the streets of China? I'd be interested to see what's going on as we close down 2024.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

More Screencaps readers react to Snafu

- My tractor pull guy Jon D. writes:

SGS is pi-... upset because of either

a. Jealousy: He has had a lot of 'caps-ish ideas and you beat him to the execution/monetization of those ideas because of your work ethic, or

b. Shame: Ungentlemanly things cloud his mind when he observes the content you provide. Some can engage in appreciation without fixation, some can't.

I have been proud to refer others, male and female (but no other kinds), to Screencaps precisely because of the authenticity of your opinions and the respectful, even chivalrous, way you deliver the fairer-sex content. Calling you a smut-peddler calls me a smut-indulger. Them's fightin' words, son.

- Kevin in Gibsonia, PA has my back:

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say Snafu is a leftie liblib. It seems they always go to the low IQ, uneducated argument. My question to Snafu and all the lefties would be this... If you're so smart, why do you need us low IQ/uneducated folks to pay your student loans?

- Nick in Miami, FL joins my cause:

Based on the condescending, know-it-all tone of his posts, I've come to the conclusion that Snafu is a burner account being used by that douche loser Mark Cuban who still seeks relevance after getting his ass handed to him by Trump on election day.

- Scott J. wants a piece of Snafu:

Snafu is a douche and has no idea what he is talking about. I started visiting OutKick because of Clay. But, the reason I keep returning is one reason and one reason only, SCREENCAPS! It’s the only article I make sure I read every day. It’s a great community that gives good advice on everyday subjects. It’s appointment reading for me.

Keep up the excellent work Joe and snafu can suck it. My guess is the Screencaps community will get after him. It’s obvious snafu doesnt do hard things, he just trolls.

- Dom Z. in Scottsdale says more of the same:

People like Snafu just don't get it. You are successful because you give the people what they want. I know your plan. Did it myself in sports talk radio up until the early 2000's.

Relate to your customer. Not a strange concept. It seemed like, after a while, the prevailing attitude among the "talent" was that listeners are too dumb to understand what they like. Kind of like the first "Hold my Beer" moment.

I preferred to sit in the stands for events I covered. Then I would know what the fans are thinking about and saying. Can't get that from the enclosed Press Box.

Screencaps is the perfect compliment for your cup of coffee, or whatever it is that starts your engine every morning before the important stuff must be dealt with. Chatter before the boss comes in. A little give and take before we are off and running.

Keep it up, Joe. Listen to what the fans are saying, find the content. Give 'em what they want.

We like it that way.

- Here come my Cincinnati supporters! Paul Q. writes:

That snafu dork must be a soon to be unemployed Biden staffer

- Eric in Kansas has my back:

Don’t let Snafu’s dumb ass bother you Joe! I have a good friend who always reminds me that "Those who anger you control you." Just keep on doing what you’re doing, which is being great every single day, owning the internet with Screencaps, and growing the TNML! Snafu is probably writing to you from his room in his mom’s basement.

This newsletter headline caught my attention and deserves some deep-thinking

It was this quote in Jessica Grose's latest post that has me thinking. I know, I know…it's the NY Times, you think I'm pushing lib talk down your throats.

Hopefully, you'd know me well enough by now to not believe that.

Anyway, here's the quote:

…"being able to have a human attend to your needs has become a luxury good."

That brings me back to the new Pizza Hut store design I wrote about on Tuesday. The company is stripping out human interaction. Yes, they claim stores will have a spot where you can WATCH a worker make your pizza. I have my doubts that will make it to the final version of the stores that are built across the country.

You will eventually pay extra for human interaction. Start saving up.

How long until grocery stores make you pay a premium to use human-operated checkout lines?

Speaking of human interaction, I'm actually surprised we haven't seen this out of Big Grocery. Is it going on without my knowledge?

A quick Google Search tells me that the business world has already been thinking about this business model.

"According to a (2019) study from Engine Insights, a marketing solutions firm headquartered in New York, a quarter or more of consumers indicated they would be willing to pay a premium to ensure the availability of human assistance in their future retail experience with the exception of c-stores.

"The online survey — which polled 1,003 U.S. consumers — inquired about eight retail channels: sit down/casual restaurants, fine dining restaurants, grocery stores, electronics stores, clothing/apparel/shoe stores, superstores/department stores, fast food/quick casual restaurants, and convenience stores."

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Speaking of Screencaps readers on the move internationally

- Mike T. & Cindy T. are in London and sharing their breakfast with us:

Greetings from beautiful London Town. Busy first day planned, so we fuel up with The Traditional English Breakfast

Yes Baked beans, mushrooms and roasted tomatoes are standard English breakfast.

Kinsey:

Worst looking breakfasts I've ever seen via email, ranked:

That English breakfast Mike T. sent in

HOWEVER, that's the type of content I WANT to see because it triggers my emotions. It looks absolutely horrible. It makes me want to lose 20 pounds on a British vacation because I'd rather not eat.

Am I overreacting?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Ask Screencaps anything

- Zach writes:

What is with all these coaches in college/the NFL going for 2 point conversions before they have to? Did they forget their basic math skills?

Kinsey:

I assume there's a numbers nerd in the headset who has consulted with ChatGPT and AI has told the numbers nerd that there's a small mathematical advantage to going for two against a specific team. Don't believe for a second that the coach has magically come up with the decision. They're using what AI is pumping out.

- Joey P. checks in:

Do you think it's stupid that such a big deal is still made when a college football team becomes bowl eligible, seeing as there is a 12-team playoff now? Nebraska fans storming the field after their 6th win was Twilight Zone stuff.

Kinsey:

Is it stupid, yes, but society wants to feel good about itself. Sports is in the feel-good about yourself business so that people will buy flights to Florida for bowl games and San Antonio to visit the Riverwalk during December when business travel has slowed.

Bowl games were never going anywhere when the playoff was expanded. It's still content for broadcasters to pump advertisements into your living room.

Believe it or not, 6-6 college football teams still equal eyeballs. USA Today projects Pitt will face Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 28.

And Nebraska fans will flock to NYC. It's just business.

Speaking of the college football feel-good business

Imagine Ray Lewis giving pregame speeches to kids who were barely alive when he was with the Ravens.

Guys, college football is forever changed with NIL and the playoff. You'll either have to go with it or it's going to drive you crazy. Everybody wants a piece of the pie, including Ray.

Decisions won't make sense based on the college football experience you remember. It's AAU and big business all wrapped into one.

################

And with that, I'm out on this cold Wednesday with snow on the way. In case you haven't noticed, we're 20 days out from Christmas. This month is flying.

Go dominate that Zoom call and those sales meetings before those holiday parties kick in and the work stops for the year.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :