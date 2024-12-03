Pizza Hut's New Store Design Is An Insult To Its Past

Welcome to the Pizza Hut of the future where there's no red roof, the traditional booths are gone and the Tiffany lamps are nowhere to be found.

The legendary pizza chain showed it's new design to CNN on Monday and outside of customers being able to see workers making their pizza, the vintage Pizza Hut feel is gone forever.

The future Pizza Hut in Plano, Texas has touchscreen kiosks where you order your pies so you don't have to talk to a worker. There are heated to-go cabinets where you grab your to-go orders so you don't have to talk to workers.

And there are digital menu boards to use instead of menus at the booth like the old days.

If you're a fan of vintage Pizza Huts. You're going to cry when you peak at the future. It's scary.

"As delivery and take-out took hold, pizza became more of a food that you ate at home rather than in a restaurant," Jonathan Maze, editor-in-chief at Restaurant Business Magazine, told CNN. "The model that Pizza Hut had used successfully for a few decades was going out of style."

Enter the Chipotle-ing of Pizza Hut

In the futuristic Pizza Hut, customers will be able to stand there like at Chipotle and watch as Xander slaps pepperoni on your pie.

Just imagine the arguments that are going to breakout when Xander shorts a customer.

Shannon Garcia, Pizza Hut’s president of global franchise markets and global operations, tells CNN that the Chipotle-ing of international Pizza Huts has been "wildly successful."

We'll see about that.

In: bland Pizza Hut dining rooms with zero character; a drive-thru.

Out: Pizza Huts where you felt like a king taking the family out for pizza, video games, maybe a pitcher of draft beer (when Pizza Huts had a draft beer station) and the buffet experience.

Look at those photos. It sure looks like the buffet is gone.

It looks like a Panda Express that sells pizza. Hope you're happy, Gen Z.

What do you think of the new Pizza Huts?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com