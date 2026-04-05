Kylie Kelce Loses It Over Taylor Swift Wedding Questions, Drops 'Suck My Ass' Rant

Jason Kelce's wife unleashes an F-bomb-filled tirade over fans who won't stop asking her about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Whatever you do, do not ask Kylie Kelce for details about THE wedding.

You know which wedding I'm talking about — the one between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Travis, of course, just happens to be Kylie's brother-in-law.

So it's not unreasonable to believe Jason Kelce's wife might have some sort of inside information on the wedding celebration. But if she does, she has no interest in sharing them.

During an episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast this week, Kylie launched into an expletive-filled tirade, bashing all the fans and media members who have badgered her for details about the upcoming event.

"I just want to say to literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always," Kelce began her rant. "But quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s f*cking telling you anything. I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. Look at that [points to her empty hand]. That’s how many details I have. None. None.

"Stop f*cking asking me. Stop f*cking asking my mother-in-law, TMZ. F*cking being creeps in the f*cking airport. Ew."

She's referring to an incident last week when TMZ tracked down Donna Kelce — Jason and Travis' mom — at LAX to grill her about her son's wedding.

"Here’s the deal, even if I did have any information, I’m not f*cking telling you," Kylie continued. "That’s private information, if I had it, private information between family. So A and B, see your way out.

"You see what I did there? And while we’re talking about A and B and C and letters, TMZ, SMA, how about that? For anyone who’s confused about that, suck my ass."

She then proceeded to repeat the phrase "suck my ass" over and over until things got weird and uncomfortable.

A lot to unpack here.

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First, I completely agree with her about the TMZ creeps stalking Donna Kelce at the airport. I hate this paparazzi culture, where celebrities can't even get on a plane or go to the grocery store without cameras in their face.

Especially someone like Donna, who really just minds her own business.

Someone who doesn't mind her own business, though, is Kylie Kelce. Kylie has fully and willingly thrust herself into the public spotlight. Capitalizing off her famous family — and her brother-in-law's relationship with the world's biggest popstar — Kylie launched her podcast in November 2024.

And look, I'm not hating on her for that. You've got to strike while the iron's hot. Make that money, baby.

But you don't get to leverage your celebrity relatives when it benefits you and then scream "give me privacy" when it doesn't. Especially considering most of Kylie's podcast episodes are inside looks at her family life, her marriage to Jason and Travis' role as "Uncle Trav."

Hell, the thumbnail of the episode that contained this potty-mouthed rant reads "Family Vacation Recap."

So yeah — when you regularly hop on your weekly podcast to divulge intimate details about your famous family, you can reasonably expect people to ask you for details about your famous family.

And I'm certainly not alone in this opinion.

Now, I fully understand why Kylie wouldn't want to spill the beans on Travis and Taylor's wedding. They aren't her beans to spill. Whether she actually knows anything is beside the point.

But there's a difference between setting a boundary and throwing a full-blown expletive-laced tantrum on a podcast you built by inviting people into your personal life.

You can't monetize access to your famous family one week and act outraged when people show interest the next.

A simple, "Not my story to tell," would've done the job.

But hey, I guess "suck my ass" works, too.