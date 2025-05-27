Kylie Blakely Is One Of America's Hottest Cowgirls Who Can Also Shoot Whiskey, Gronk-Granny Chug-off & MEAT!

The Gods of Summer were looking down upon me when I was installing a new pool pump on Memorial Day, and especially when I lost a critical part

How did I spend the second-half of Memorial Day? Oh, installing a new pool pump and losing one of these circled tabs that are used to screw down the pump basket lid. In other words, it's a critical piece and it could've been anywhere in the yard.

I was on my hands and knees around the pool equipment pretty much begging the Gods of Summer to bless me by helping find that tab. After about 10 minutes of extreme stress — who knows how long it would've taken to get a replacement part these days — there it was about a foot away from me in the grass.

Crisis averted.

But that was just the start.

I wired the pump for 230V instead of 115V because the directions I was reading called for 230V if our electrician installed red & black hot wires instead of black and white. We have red and white wires.

That called for me to pull out the pump, because we have no clearance behind our pump motor, which meant I had to disconnect the plumbing, which caused a supply line coming out of the ground to come loose & cause chaos.

Eventually, I solved that issue, got the 230 switched to 115 and then it was the moment of truth: Were the Gods of Summer ready to give me some relief when I still needed to mow the lawn?

I turned on the breaker box, flipped the timer switch, and then it happened — the pump fired up, full suction, no air leaks, beautiful water flow.

The Gods of Summer took the wheel. The weight of 35,000 gallons of water & my kids asking when the pool will be ready was lifted off my shoulders.

Then it was time to mow.

At the end of the night, after Mrs. Screencaps had planted like 115 plants & I got that pump running, I just asked for understanding this summer when I refuse to come in at 2 a.m. because all I want to do is sit there enjoy what we accomplished in May when things looked bleak.

She looked at me, understanding, and smiled.

News and notes:

By the way, I was happy to see that the Century motor on the Hayward pump is manufactured in Tipp City, OH. In these times when the Chinese could've taken over the pool motor business, good old Ohio is leading the way. Love to see it.

A new pool pump unit was $620 out the door.

Is it me or do pool store managers all feel like they have seen a few things in life? Between pool store workers, or the people installing liners, it always feels like they might have done some time in a state penitentiary at one point or another.

A Screencaps reader is taking dad to Omaha for the College World Series & wants to build an itinerary

— John from PA writes:

Hey Joe. Question for screencaps nation…. My 79-year-old dad and my two brothers and I are finally taking the bucket list trip out to Omaha for the college world Series. It will be quite the Father’s Day for the old man with his three sons in baseball heaven.

If anyone has any info on the places we have to visit in and around Omaha (dive bars, golf courses, restaurants etc) to make our trip even better, please let me know. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Kinsey:

John, you came to the right place because Screencaps has like 5,000 readers within an hour of downtown Omaha.

Golf: Last fall, Canoe Kirk and I played Pacific Springs, which is 14 miles due west of TD Ameritrade Park. It wasn't the longest course ever, but it cut through a pretty nice neighborhood and had some interesting holes over a creek running along the course.

Steak: After the round, we went to Brother Sebastian's Steak House, which is a rather interesting place that has a monastery theme. It's definitely an experience & still has a true salad bar.

As for dive bars, it's pretty hard to go wrong with a dive bar search on your phone for where you're staying. We did a search for dive bars near Brother Sebastian's and ended up at the Office West Lounge, which in in the same shopping complex and still has a cigarette machine. The other nice touch was how the bartender brought in Crockpots of chili and sides for customers.

If you really want to blow your dad's mind, take him to the Laka Lono Rum Club in downtown Omaha. It's an underground tiki bar with flaming drinks & no TVs.

Or go there with your brothers after dad has called it a night. Late-night at Laka Lono is quite a scene.

That list should get you started on the right track.

The lost art of athletes who can actually sign a card

Are there any modern athletes out there who have a great signature because Frank Gore Jr definitely isn't one of them.

TNMLer signs NIL influencer deal

Memorial Day food reports

— Myron from the UP checks in:

Thanks for featuring some great Memorial Day stories. Not military myself but have had relatives fighting since the invasion of Canada. A few at Lexington etc. Dad who fought the Battle of the Charles for WWII and a favorite uncle who as a kid I knew flew planes for the Marines. As we got older he talked some about his two tours in Vietnam and hoped he would be able to be buried in one of the National Cemetaries. Turns out a Colonel who received the Navy Accomidation Medal and a Flying Cross had an Arlington reservation. A trip I will always remember and which I recommend to folks. Row on row of stones all the same without distinction of rank or Valor. Those stories need to be shared with future generations so they will know.

Had a similar experience at a grandson's graduation where I was one of two wearing a tie and jacket. I have seen the same thing at viewings. No respect for tradition.

Anyway. finished the day with Tenderloin on the smoker/grill with cowboy butter and cabbage and jalapano stir fry.

Costco toilet paper

— Charlie says:

Sorry Joe, had to get this out of my system . . . .

Costco TP is the John Wayne of TP

it's rough

it's tough

and it don't take sh*t off of anyone

I will now go back into my cave

Kinsey:

I busted open a fresh pack of Charmin over the weekend. So far, so good. I'm not noticing dust.

— John wants in on the toilet paper discussion:

I'm a bit late to the party, but if you've not tried Sam's Premium TP, you are missing out. It's very consistent and has never had a dust issue. My parents always used the Costco brand and would often complain about the dust.

Keep doing what you do - it's a great thing.

Kinsey:

I hear the Sam's Club superfans like John & OutKick's Zach Dean, but I'm not going 25 minutes up the highway to Sam's & dealing with the nightmare shopping center where it's located when Costco is five minutes from home. We will try the Charmin TP and see if it becomes our new go-to.

Mrs. Screencaps needs to grow her own plants

— Jon must've missed the newsletter & the grow op updates:

She doesn’t need an intervention, she needs to up her game. Obviously growing things is her hobby. Instead of buying flowers/plants and spending the big bucks, she needs to start things from seed. That first year will be a wash after buying grow lights and starter trays, but after that it saves you money. For $20 she could start all the plants she wants. Plus, start flipping through seed catalogs, you have endless options that you will never find at your local nursery. My wife has the same "problem" but she loves it and the yard looks fantastic.



My Memorial Day activity, The Murph. My tenth year doing it and every year I question my sanity.



1 mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, 1 mile run, all while wearing a 20 pound weight vest.

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps DOES grow her own plants. She had like 300 plants growing all winter in her two grow op stations inside our house.

This is one of her grow ops:

Vintage electric mowers

— Kevin W. tells me:

I've been meaning to send this to you but this weekend was the first trip up north where this relic needed to be used...

I bought the cabin this came with 15 years ago and no idea how old it is but still works great for the little yard we have. It actually has a bagger too that is hard plastic. It's more like vacuuming than mowing but perfect with the cold winters where its stored.

The Rec Ball Boys of Summer

— Jeremy tells us:

Rec ball champions from Gainesville, FL

We only use SEC schools. Since we are team Tennessee, we go by Big Orange

11-0-1 this year

9-10 yo at Gatorball

Kinsey:

Great job, kids. You got the job done & didn't have to go to Savannah, Georgia to play teams that are from 10 miles down the road. Well done. Now go have a great summer.

#######################

And that's a wrap on the final Monday in May, which is wild to write. I remember finishing up April and thinking of how busy May was going to be. Now May is over and it was indeed busy. It's time to dial it back for summer and get into Patio SZN mode.

Good luck to those of you who are heading back to work today. No complaining in those meetings about how tired you are.

Have a great day.

