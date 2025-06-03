Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Boob Job Order, Danny DeVito Lusts After Catwoman & NBA Finals Thoughts

There's a zebra loose in my neighborhood.

Well, not just my neighborhood — the whole city of Murfreesboro, Tenn., where I live. And no, this isn't a joke.

So if you were wondering what it’s like to wake up on a Monday and wonder if you’re hallucinating a striped horse in your front yard, welcome to the ‘Boro, baby! And you city folk think we're boring.

The animal in question is a real, live zebra (named Ed, I'm told) that some morons purchased from a breeder in Texas. Because, apparently, when you live in Tennessee and have a little extra cash, your options are bass boat, backyard smoker or exotic African wildlife.

This particular zebra decided it had seen enough and made a break for it less than 24 hours after arriving in its new home. Honestly? I respect it.

Since then, the zebra has been spotted galloping down roads, cutting through backyards, and even shutting down parts of I-24 like it’s filming Fast & Furriest. (I promise that's the only Dad joke we'll do today.)

Law enforcement has been on the case, using drones and K9 units, but as of right now, the zebra is still at large.

Apparently, Tennessee law doesn’t require a special permit to own a zebra. But police here are warning us that these animals are "unpredictable and known to attack people." Which feels like important information to have before you — oh, I don't know — throw one in your backyard with the busted up old privacy fence that sways when the wind blows.

Anyway, I unfortunately have to relinquish my position in the zebra search party because I am headed to Minneapolis this evening.

I'll be there covering all the drama (or lack of drama, we will see!) that unfolds in the Minnesota Girls' Softball State Tournament, where a trans-identifying male is taking the mound. So be sure to follow along with that reporting, and I'll do my best to keep you updated on the zebra, too.

Before I head to the airport, though, I've got time for some quick Nightcaps. Let's roll.

Danny DeVito Lusts After Catwoman

Everyone's favorite short guy Danny DeVito sat down with Colin Farrell for the latest edition of Variety's Actors on Actors YouTube series. During the conversation, DeVito (Penguin) admitted that he used to "lust" after Michelle Pfeiffer (Catwoman) while the two were filming Batman Returns in 1992.

"She was a goddess," he said. "If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day…"

Farrell interrupted: "Did you brush your teeth that morning?"

"I got all flushed," DeVito said. "Put extra makeup on — ‘Give me another pound of makeup.’ It was very difficult."

Now that I'm looking at the photos, Danny, I'm not sure the extra makeup mattered. You were kind of in a tough spot trying to seduce a woman with this look:

Michelle, he says, was "just so wonderful. And I lusted after her."

He continued: "I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald." (Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot is the name of the Penguin for you non-Batman nerds out there.)

Now, I was only 3 years old when this movie came out, but I have to imagine Danny DeVito wasn't the only man in America who wanted a go-'round with Catwoman back in the day.

Actually, Michelle Pfeiffer is still a damn goddess. Even at 67.

Some people are just God's favorites.

If you want to watch the rest of the conversation — including a part where DeVito describes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as "I Love Lucy on acid" — here ya go:

Joe Jonas Is the Thickest-Skinned Jonas Brother

Does everyone remember that South Park episode that dragged the Jonas Brothers for wearing

purity rings? It was from, I think, 2009.

As a refresher, Kenny and his new girlfriend are encouraged by the Jonas Brothers to wear purity rings, which is secretly a marketing tactic by Disney to sell sex to young girls. When they decide not to wear the rings anymore, Mickey Mouse beats the shit out of them.

Joe Jonas recently appeared on Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals podcast, where he was finally asked how he felt about getting skewered on South Park. Turns out, he was the only one in the family who actually had a sense of humor about it — revealing that his brothers and father were not happy about the mockery.

"I think I was the only brother that loved it," Joe said. "Our skin was not as thick back then."

"I thought it was hilarious, because I watched South Park, and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!' To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a shit, and they care, and it's funny."

He also called it "an honor to get my ass kicked by Mickey."

"I think it's one of my favorite episodes. And later on, now, we just laugh. We love that. I think it's so great. Definitely a claim-to-fame for me."

Joe, maybe you could give our friend Meghan Markle some tips on how to take a joke.

RIP John Redcorn (aka Jonathan Joss)

When it comes to animated adult cartoons, South Park (in this columnist's very humble opinion) is No. 1. But King of the Hill is right up there at the top, too.

So I was gutted to hear about the death of Jonathan Joss, the voice of John Redcorn. He was reportedly gunned down by his neighbor after a heated argument over the weekend. I don't care what they were arguing about — this is really sad and senseless.

Joss joins a number of KOTH voice actors who have died since the show went off the air in 2010 — including Johnny Hardwick (Dale Gribble), Brittany Murphy (Luanne) and Tom Petty (Lucky). There have also been a few others who voiced supporting characters.

Of course, I don't mean to bring the mood down or anything. I am pumped for the reboot to start in August.

This is the plot, according to Hulu: After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

In case you haven't seen it, here's a look at the new opening credit sequence and a trailer for the upcoming season:

New characters! Peggy dropping F-bombs! Bobby all grown up! I, for one, cannot wait.

Regarding The NBA Finals…

You know what else I can't wait for? The NBA Finals start on Thursday.

APPARENTLY, I'm in the minority here. Ever since the possibility arose of a small-market, Pacers-Thunder Finals, all of social media have been crying like little babies because this matchup isn't sexy or exciting enough for them.

I won't rehash all my thoughts on this. Just read my column from Sunday if you're interested: The Pacers And Thunder Made The NBA Finals, Now The Crybabies Are In Shambles

Let's check some reactions.

Larry from Minnetonka writes:

Good take on the NBA finals today. No one cares about tv ratings. Look at the NHL: no Boston, Rangers, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, Ducks, Sharks - and they seem to be doing OK. As for James and Curry- they will never play in the finals again. Here's a question: How much "load management" did they do during the season? What was their excuse for losing to Minny? I thought load management meant strong playoff performances? I guess not.

It's a game for young legs — When you reach the conference final level, you've got some talent there — it's all about freshness, reactions, and being able to play well. And, that means young legs.

Time for James and Curry to quit trying to fool people and turn the game over to this new group of athletes.

'Pash' (Who Thinks I'm Amber Heard) writes: No Knicks, I ain't watchin. No wonder Johnny Depp said good-bye.

BB Fan from Small Town Texas writes: I think it's going to be an awesome series. And we will find out if Haliburton is really overrated or not. Also, the question of which is better — a good offense or a good defense for winning a title — will be answered.

Handsome Dave writes:

Regarding the Finals and the ratings. People point out the obvious and you go on a rant. Big markets draw more viewers. Data proves it — year after year. Across all sports

Calm down.

Amber:

I am calm, Handsome Dave. Until Thursday, that is, when I'm standing on a chair and screaming at my TV over these lowly, boring small market teams.

Speaking (Loosely) Of The NBA… Kylie Jenner's Boob Job.

I promise my thought process usually makes sense.

The Pacers are in the NBA Finals. The Pacers beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Timothée Chalamet is a Knicks fan. Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner has a boob job.

Also, I have to throw this quick little story in here because if there's not a hot girl on the feature image for Nightcaps, y'all won't click on it.

So here's our obligatory hot girl story. (Since Danny DeVito isn't enticing enough for you.)

A fan named Rachel Leary, hopped on TikTok recently to beg Jenner for her boob job order. Meaning, specifically what she asked her plastic surgeon for.

"You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," Rachel said. "It’s like the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection."

She continued: "That is what I aspire mine to look like … I don’t expect you to share who did the work… but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done... "

Well, luckily Kylie came through with her exact specifications, including the surgeon's name: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! garth fisher!!!! hope this helps lol"

So there you go, fellas. The information you never knew you needed. Next time your wife is in the market for some new ta-tas, you can make an educated suggestion.

Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.