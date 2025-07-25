Ravens Reporter Kyle Goon Lives Up To His Last Name With Latest John Harbaugh Hit Piece

More like Kyle Buffoon, am I right, folks?

But seriously, sports columnist Kyle Goon's recent hit piece on Ravens coach John Harbaugh's visit to the White House is your typical bowl of leftist slop, complete with saccharine stories about "real leaders" and appeals to emotion that will make your eyes roll.

He opens his piece with an anecdote about a Harlem youth baseball coach who locked his players in a batting cage to prevent ICE agents from questioning where they were from, framing it as a "wouldn't you rather this guy be your coach" type of hypothetical.

Stopping federal agents from doing their job doesn't make you a leader. I believe it makes you a criminal, so you're off to a great start, Kyle.

While we are discussing immigration, Goon mentions that Harbaugh has met with multiple presidents, including Biden and Obama.

I'm sure that the meeting with President Obama garnered all sorts of seal-like claps from leftist hack sports reporters when it happened, but shouldn't that meeting have been met with similar outrage?

I mean, after all, Obama deported over 5 million illegal immigrants while in office, earning such nicknames as "Deporter-in-Chief."

Or maybe we should have been huffing and puffing because Harbaugh would dare shake hands with a "leader" who would drone strike a Yemeni wedding.

I'm just saying, a little consistency would go a long way here, Kyle.

The story is also littered with little jabs and barbs at President Trump for disparaging comments he made about Baltimore, a city that ranked fourth on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-’26 ranking of the "most dangerous places" in America.

It's no secret Baltimore has its issues with crime and violence, so Trump stating the facts when it comes to the city's lack of desirability shouldn't deter coach Harbaugh from visiting him.

Castigating Trump as a guy who is "divisive" and "belittles and targets people he's meant to govern" while ignoring Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" and comparing the president to a Nazi is certainly the kind of hypocrisy I love to see from the left.

Harbaugh went to the White House to visit the president.

He didn't do it because he secretly wants to be the head of ICE, or because he wants Trump to ethnically cleanse Baltimore, or whatever other dumbass theory the online left would want to craft.

He did it because he wanted to go to the White House. End of story.

I don't expect someone like Goon to love Trump or even love the fact that Harbaugh visited Trump.

But just because the sitting president has values that aren't the same as yours doesn't mean you get to question the leadership qualities of a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

John Harbaugh visited Reagan, Obama, Biden, and Trump, and if one of the many brain-dead Democrat candidates somehow wins in 2028, he will probably visit them, too.

And if he does, I look forward to reading the piece about how Harbaugh "reclaimed his humanity in a time of national healing."