Kurt Russell Explains Taylor Sheridan's Subtle Genius That Makes Him Unstoppable

Kurt Russell thinks Taylor Sheridan's writing style is what sets him apart from everyone else chasing his success.

Russell stars in Sheridan's new mega-hit "The Madison" as Preston Clyburn. The Paramount+ series premiered season one back in March, and all six episodes are already streaming.

It tells the story of a pair of tragic deaths that have a profound impact on a wealthy New York family. I went into it with very low expectations.

I left very impressed and eager to see where the story of the Clyburns continues next.

Kurt Russell reveals Taylor Sheridan's subtle genius.

Sheridan is widely viewed as the most important creative visionary in entertainment at the moment, and he's built a powerhouse engine. That's why his new deal with NBCUniversal reportedly is worth more than $1 billion.

"The Madison" star revealed that Sheridan does one thing better in the writing process than other people in the industry.

The scripts are finalized when he sends them, and there's not much wiggle room for changes or just winging it.

Russell told Hollywood Outbreak the following in audio published Wednesday:

"Really, what’s interesting about Taylor Sheridan’s screenplays, they are complete. It’s the first time in a…I can’t even remember the last time I was on a show where we didn’t get changes. What you read is what you are going to do. There might be slight, tiny changes that you make that come along from Taylor himself, and then there's the way you're going to play it. The way you're going to present it, and that's up to the actors and the director. The thing that’s fun to do is try to capture what he wanted to express. What he wanted to show. I had the opportunity to speak with Taylor recently, and I was really happy to discover that he felt that 95% or so of what was in his head that he was able to put down and we were able to execute is what he wanted…It’s rare when that happens."

These comments from Russell shouldn't come as a surprise, but they do show Sheridan's subtle genius. If you want to play in his sandbox, then you're going to do it on his terms.

The man knows what he wants with his vision, and he's going to stick to it. It's more than fair to say he's earned that right.

Let's take a look at some of his most notable credits:

"Yellowstone"

"Sicario"

"Wind River"

"Landman"

"1883"

"1923"

"Mayor of Kingstown"

"The Madison"

"Lioness"

"Hell or High Water"

Most people would be happy to have one of those hits to their name. He's pushing out monster successes like he's Michael Jordan in his prime with the Chicago Bulls.

Let's hope Sheridan's incredible run continues, and I have no doubt it will. Next up is "Dutton Ranch," season three of "Lioness" and season three of "Landman." So much great content on the horizon. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.