Kurt Russell Reveals Best Acting Compliment He's Ever Received At Daytona 500

Kurt Russell has received a lot of praise for the dozens of incredible performances he’s put together in his career, but one stands out above the rest to the actor.

On Sunday, Russell served as the honorary pace car driver for the Daytona 500. Speaking with reporters beforehand, one journalist had the bright idea to ask "The Hateful Eight" actor what the best compliment he’s ever received was for his performances.

Some people might take a second to think over a good response to a question like that. But Russell took almost no time to reveal what it was, and his answer will leave hockey fans everywhere elated.

Recalling a story after filming "Miracle" (in which he played Team USA coach Herb Brooks), Russell said a family member of the late coach offered him the highest praise he’s ever received.

"The best compliment I ever got as an actor was when we did the premiere. Herb's family was there. About three minutes into the movie, this little voice came out from the audience, and it went, ‘Papa!’ And it was Herb’s grandson. He was about three-years-old, and I knew that I had done something right. That was important to me, to get Herb right."

That’s a goosebumps-worthy story.

"Miracle" (which was released in 2004) remains one of the best sports movies ever made, not just because it's an incredible story, but because Russell absolutely crushed his depiction of the coach. His speech in the locker room to the team before the matchup against the Soviet Union remains one of the best monologues in cinematic history.

It’s not surprising that Russell would view a compliment from this performance as the best of his career. That it came from one of the coach’s family members makes it all the more special.