Kristin Cavallari Says She 'Dry Humped' Glen Powell

Kristin Cavallari has a new show, and she has new boobs to go along with it. To be completely fair to her, I don’t know for certain that the two are related.

I do know she had the girls ready to go for an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live for the premiere of her new E! docuseries, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. That was obvious to anyone who saw her Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post set the stage for the evening, and it fits in with Kristin's theme for the summer. Another theme of hers is to spill about the men who show up in her life from time to time.

There's more of that in the new show, and it showed up in the premiere and during the Bravo special. According to Kristin, who didn’t seem as willing to talk about it on Bravo, she and actor Glen Powell "dry humped" in Greece.

Her best friend, Justin Anderson, revealed the "date" with the actor during one of her live shows that appears in the docuseries. The two of them then talk about the night in question during one of the episodes.

Kristin Cavallari and Glen Powell hung out together, but kept their clothes on for some dry humping

"You guys had a really fun night together," Anderson said, to which Kristin clarified that she "never f*cked him." They ran into each other, one thing led to another, and they were up close and personal, but clothed.

Anderson responded to her claim that they never had sex by saying, "You guys dry humped though." A statement that the 38-year-old mother of three confirmed.

She did indeed, like a teenager, dry hump the actor after running into him in Greece. But that doesn’t mean she wants to talk about it.

Well, she obviously does, but evidently not during her Watch What Happens Live appearance. She played dumb when asked to rate Powell as a kisser and wanted nothing to do with dry humping questions.