Kristi Noem Shows The Fat Libs What It's Like To Be A Real American Woman, Buy A LeBron Traffic Ticket & MEAT!

Plus: How many Christmas inflatables is too many Christmas inflatables?

Guys, I don't have long to talk this morning. I'm heading up to Ann Arbor to see if I can get a seat for Sherrone Moore's arraignment. Like I said yesterday's edition of the newsletter, this job is evolving and sometimes you have to go chase down stories of CFB coaches sitting in jail

Will Washtenaw County District Court do the Sherrone Moore arraignment via Zoom? Probably. Will there be anything to report on in-person? Maybe not. Maybe there will be some Sherrone superfan protesting out front of district court. Like with transG high school volleyball in Michigan, we don't know what's truly going on if we don't have boots on the ground.

Since I live an hour south, it only makes sense to head up to go chase the story, so that's what's on the agenda today. It's entirely possible that, while I'm in Ann Arbor today, the school could fire athletic director Warde Manual. We're talking complete implosion of the football program in a matter of a couple of days.

By the way, if you haven't opened the latest newsletter, make sure you do that today. With an open rate in the 70% range, the Screencaps newsletter is off-the-charts compared to pretty much every other newsletter in the world. 70% might actually be a world record. Keep it up.

— A reader with a .edu email address and a legit job in the world of education emails:

When discussing the notorious "Michigan Men" who have disgraced the university, you neglected to mention the worst - Dr. Robert Anderson. M.D.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Anderson_(sex_offender

His crimes cost the university over $490 million in settlements to the victims.

He ranks up there with Dr. Larry Nassar, M.D. at Michigan State University and Jerry Sandusky at Penn State University.

— Pat wants us to know Bo had a history:

Not piling on but I think it's worth noting that the Schembechler/Carr years weren't immune to scandal (winning and a compliant media covers up a lot). The team doctor abuse case, under their watch, cost the university $500m.

— Eric P. wants to remind me:

There is not a Division 1 school with a large athletic presence OR a politician in either party that is not corrupt in some way shape or form. You can throw in the administrations at those schools as well.

Kinsey:

That sure sounds like a lot of corruption. There's not a single person in those groups that isn't corrupt?

Is Notre Dame covering for the players by not playing a bowl game?

— Joe in E. TN, who says he's a political refuge from "PRCommiefornia," writes:

I'm no ND fan and I don't want to make excuses for them, but is it possible that a majority of the starters said they would opt out of playing in a bowl game? Maybe the coaches and administrators are covering for the players. Just a theory.

Army-Navy weekend

— Richard writes:

Just hits a little harder this week being able to fulfill a lifelong goal attending my first ever Army-Navy game. Finally my terrible Hokies seem to be on the right track of becoming partially relevant again for the first time in decades (I’ll believe it when I see it), numerous firings across the board, educational elitists pandering about not making playoffs, blah blah blah, yet this weekend we get to see the most well produced backyard game of all in what I’ve always viewed as football in the purest form. Nothing gets me like this weekend.

My single best one day sporting event of the sporting calendar. Year after year I plan around this single Saturday for those four hours. I never severed. Haunts me every day I never gave back to a place that’s given me so much. Yet I sit, fully grown, sobbing watching the pride & pageantry of those cadets coming on before kickoff. Thankfully I went to a school that celebrates the corps & is a vital part of our institution & got to witness a small part of it my entire life growing up.

Made the lady friend my official Mrs. Sunrise/Sunset a couple months ago & surprising her with a trip to sit & witness it as well. Front row in the endzone (bonus points if I make it on camera in my TNML attire?). Anyways, I hope you & the rest of the readers get the chance to tune in. I hope this game means as much to you all, probably even more than me.

Would love to hear any stories from those who’ve attended/participated in this game. Sing 2nd. Go USA. Beat everyone.

-Side note: somehow/someway, this game should always be played in snow. Not sure who we call on to make that happen, but I’d like to place a request to rent some ski-lift snowblowers if we’ve got to & get that field covered.

-Also: no refs. As I said before, it’s the most well put together backyard game ever. Let these brothers go out, run over, tackle, bleed, etc over each other & the parents can come out afterwards & sort it all out. Maybe just allow one general/admiral to call something if they see it. But no refs.

Kinsey:

Do you have Army-Navy game stories? Did you play? It would be awesome to hear from someone who suited up in America's football game. I'll run emails tomorrow morning, if you guys check in.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL EMAIL

You've heard of the badge of honor, right?

I was at the computer last night as I hear Mrs. Screencaps giggling. I look up and this had her rolling. The Vag of Honor!

Mrs. Screencaps is about as straight-laced as they come, but she knows a comedic moment when she sees one.

Should I take away Fink's 2024 TNML National Championship for this Christmas inflatable behavior?

I want you guys to think about this while I'm on the highway this morning chasing down Sherrone. How many Christmas inflatables are too many and are you an inflatables person?

And if you are an inflatables person, WHY? Do you really need an inflatable of Santa using his 2A rights in your front yard. No, I didn't turn into a Kamala CNN woke, I'm just curious how we went from simple lighted reindeer in the front yard like back in the 1990s to Santa with a pump shotgun looking like he's about to go rob a Chase bank.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

The Waffle House All-Star breakfast in 2003 vs. 2025

— Dawgs superfan Sam L. checks in on a topic I've covered over the years:

I really think the $15+ for All Star is only in the last four years....

Kinsey:

The All-Star Special now costs from $12-$13.50 across much of America. Someone will have to run an inflation calculator and help me here. It's 6:07 a.m. and I need to be in the car by 6:45.

Speaking of food, let's go to China for quite a spread

— Mike N. says:

Shenzhen & Wuhu

##########################

That is it this morning. I have to get on the highway and get across the border for the college football story of the year. If you have some sort of connection to the Washtenaw court system, or insider information, please send an SMS message to my email address. This time, I will allow it.

Let's go get after another day of life and then go have a great weekend. I'll see you guys in the morning.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :