Kristi Noem Sets Internet On Fire With Sexually-Charged Song Choice: WATCH

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is on an unstoppable run.

Noem, the former Governor of South Dakota, was tapped by President Trump to lead DHS, and she wasted no time before throwing on body armor to round up illegal aliens.

She's always been a content star, but moving up to the big leagues has done huge things for her game. That now includes an all-time bold entrance for a government official.

Kristi Noem walks out to sexually-charged song "Hot Mama."

The DHS Secretary spoke with staffers Tuesday, and her walkout song was "Hot Mama" by Trace Adkins.

Just incredible content.

The 53-year-old mother of three apparently knows how to put on a show! Check out the absolutely hilarious moment below.

For those of you have never heard one of Adkins' most famous songs, below are some of the lyrics:

Your doin' all you can

To get in them old jeans

You want that body back

You had at 17

Well baby don't get down

Don't you worry about a thing

'Cause the way you fill 'em out

Hey that's alright with me

I don't want the girl you used to be

And if you ain't noticed

The kids are fast asleep

And your

One hot mama

You turn me on

Let's turn it up

And turn this room

Into a sauna

One hot mama

Oh what you say babe

You wanna?

I couldn't make this up if I tried. The winning simply never stops, and to paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, I'm not mad about it.

In fact, I think it's one of the funniest things I've seen in the young year that is 2025. Kristi Noem is now one of America's highest ranking officials, and she's walking out to a Trace Adkins song about a guy wanting to have sex with his wife.

Are you not entertained? Are you not enjoying the show? One moment, Noem is kitted up like she's trying out for SEAL Team 6. Next, she's rocking out to a sexually-charged country song.

This country is awesome.

What do you think of Noem's song entrance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me we're just getting started.