Country Music Star Shocks Fans With New Music, One Song Has People Going Crazy: LISTEN

Koe Wetzel has become one of the biggest stars in country music.

Wetzel has turned into a legit superstar in the country music world. He packs venues, has several major hit songs and his profile only continues to grow.

He has a unique blend of traditional country vibes mixed with a bit of an outlaw persona. It might not work for everyone, but it's 100% working for him at the highest level possible.

Koe Wetzel releases new music.

Wetzel surprised fans when he dropped a new mixtape this past Friday. It's titled "These Are Going Nowhere," and one song is gaining serious traction.

"Feel Better."

The song is a bit of a rough around the edges country music relationship track, and it perfectly captures what Wetzel brings to the table to have millions of fans.

You can listen to the song dominating the country music world at the moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the comments on YouTube are absolutely popping with reactions:

Guess I'm drinking garage beers now

Old Koe is exactly what we needed in 2026!

🔥 as always. 🤟

OLD KOE IS BACK BABY!!!!

YESSIRRRRRR KOE

Koe has reached peak

On a 4.5 hour roadtrip this morning and this tape will be on repeat. August 2026 will be another great concert! 🥰🥰🥰

I need this on my playlist please 🙏🏻

Damn it Koe… these songs are definitely 🔥

Old Koe is in full swing!!

It's always great whenever we get some new country music, and Wetzel crushed it.