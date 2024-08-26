Country Music Star Praises Attractive Midwestern Women: VIDEO

Koe Wetzel is a fan of Midwestern women.

The rising country music star has been a content machine lately, and that includes reacting to a woman flashing him during a show.

The man is making a name for himself, and he's also apparently a big fan of women in Minnesota.

Koe Wetzel praises attractive women in Minnesota.

Wetzel was recently rocking out during a show in Minnesota when he had to take a moment to appreciate the women in the audience.

"Good looking women everywhere. Everywhere I look you all got good looking women everywhere. Makes me think I'm back in Texas. Hell, I might move up here to Minnesota. What do you all think about that? I saw a bunch of dudes saying, 'F*ck no. Get your b*tch as in Texas.' Which is fine. That's cool," Wetzel said during a recent show in Minnesota.

You can watch a video of the lighthearted moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Naturally, people in the comments had plenty to say about Wetzel's comment. You can check out some of the reactions below:

No sir…. We are keeping you in Texas!

I don’t know if he can handle us Midwest women…we’re a different kind of women!

You’re ours you can’t leave Texas

Minnesota is liberal. Don't do it.

No you’re not allowed to move. Those Texas women will beat your ass

Naturally, I'm a bit biased because I'm from the Midwest, and I think people from that region of the country are incredible. You can't find more down to Earth people than you find in the Midwest.

The only place that is comparable is Montana, but for very different reasons. It's more of an outdoors vibe as to where the Midwest is simply a more girl next door vibe.

Either way, Wetzel knows how to play to the audience when he's performing.

Do you agree with Wetzel's assessment of the situation when it comes to Midwestern women? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.