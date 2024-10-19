Country Music Star Sets Internet On Fire With Awesome New Song

Koe Wetzel hit fans with an awesome new song.

Wetzel is one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and he represents a bit of the outlaw elements of the genre.

While I've never attended one of his concerts, I've heard they're absolutely wild. That includes at least one instance of a woman flashing him during a show!

Koe Wetzel releases new song.

Wetzel recently released "Good Times," which appears to be a bonus track from his "9 Lives" album that was released all the way back in July.

For fans of his music, I can promise you don't want to miss it. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, his fans were very impressed. Check out a few of the reactions that rolled in after its release below:

I’ve done the math. I’ve crunched the numbers. Koe can’t make a bad song.

The flashback over the years

I remember we were buying $7 tickets to see him out here in LA and now he’s getting the recognition he deserves

I have zero doubt that if he somehow lost it all tomorrow he’d be in an oil field by morning. Never change Koe

Unexpected banger goes hard asf.

This ones gonna be a certified banger I'm calling it now

My bro never misses!! Every verse I felt!!!

This is a BANGER!! Definitely more of a rock alternative vibe. (Which is my favorite kind of koe wetzel) Definitely gonna be a on repeat this weekend!!

It's been a lot of fun watching Koe Wetzel blow up over the past 12+ months. It seems like he's on a journey that can't be slowed down.

His songs are the perfect kind of songs to enjoy while crushing some beers around a fire sharing stories with friends.

That's about as high of praise as I can share.

It should be fun to see whatever Koe cooks up next. I have no doubt it won't disappoint. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.