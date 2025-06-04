Country Music Star Gets Brutally Honest About How Having A Daughter Changed His Life: WATCH

Koe Wetzel's life definitely improved after having a child.

Wetzel is one of the fastest rising stars in the country music world, and he's been absolutely crushing it lately.

He also had his first child, a daughter, in late May, and it sounds like his life is already improving.

Koe Wetzel explains how having a daughter changed his life.

While I don't have any kids, I have no doubt it's an immediate game-changer, and that's exactly what happened for the popular country singer.

"I’m older and wiser, I’m not drinking as much. I had a baby girl last week! She’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever put my eyes on, and she’s an absolute blessing. I get just about as much sleep now as I was when I was getting f**ked up all the time, so it balances itself out a little bit," Wentzel said during a recent show, according to Whiskey Riff.

You can watch Wetzel's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see someone share some authentic thoughts. You don't really see that these days in a world of people faking it.

Again, I don't have any kids, but I can't think of many things that will change your life quicker than having a child.

It's a great thing, and should be celebrated. America needs more kids - not fewer. We need more solid family structures - not fewer.

We might not have a lot of things we all agree on, but that seems to be something that could bring us all together.

What do you think of Koe's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.