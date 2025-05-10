Knoxville, Tennessee Gets SHOOK From Earthquake and Social Media Responds Accordingly

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook residents in the Southeast on Saturday morning, as residents from Knoxville, Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia felt the Earth tremble.

What was originally reported as a 3.5 has now been upgraded to a 4.1 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey, as many people immediately went on social media to ask, "What the heck just happened?" Officials say that the earthquake originated in Greenbeck, Tennessee - just 30 miles south of Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE RESIDENTS SHOCKED BY EARTHQUAKE

"The house was shaking for what felt like 15 seconds. We were shocked because I could hear the roof also making noise. I've been through hurricanes and tornadoes, but I never thought I'd experience an earthquake - certainly freaked out for a minute," OutKick's very own Trey Wallace, who was in Knoxville, texted me.

Fortunately, Trey and others appear to be safe, despite the Saturday morning surprise.

With the earthquake threat (hopefully) over with, social media has now turned to the LOL memes version of events.

Everything from a patio chair being overturned to a Black Friday mad rush doorbuster deal video has been mockingly tweeted.

Those that were in the midst of it however, may not be laughing as much, as the 4.1 magnitude earthquake is definitely significant. The largest documented earthquake Tennessee has ever had was a 4.7 on November 30, 1973,