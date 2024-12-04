New 'Game Of Thrones' Series Gets Major Update: DETAILS

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will arrive in 2025, but it's not exactly around the corner.

It's been known for a few months that HBO was targeting a 2025 release, but there was no real time window known.

The situation is now becoming clearer. Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette announced that during a tech and media conference would be arriving this summer, according to Variety.

Following Perrette's comments, Variety clarified that the highly-anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel is "more likely going to be a fourth-quarter title."

HBO announces release update on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Either way, all signs point to the show arriving in the second half of 2025. That means that fans are still a ways off from going back to Westeros.

That means people have plenty of time to binge the original saga and "House of the Dragon" to prepare for what's coming with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

The plot of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series is described as:

"A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

That should definitely spark your interest. It definitely grabs my attention. "Game of Thrones" was an outstanding show despite the trash ending, and "House of the Dragon" is absolutely elite.

Now, HBO is hoping to strike magic for a third time with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

