New 'Game Of Thrones' Series Gets Great Release Update, First Footage Released

"Game of Thrones" fans have their first look at footage from "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

The latest plot of the latest HBO project in the "GoT" universe is described as follows:

"A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Production on the series officially started in June, and fans have been desperate for two things since then:

A release date. A preview.

Fans now have both………sort of.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" arrives next year.

After plenty of anticipation and wondering when the new "Game of Thrones" series might arrive, fans won't have to wonder anymore as for the exact year.

HBO announced that it will arrive at some point in 2025, but no specific day is known. The powerhouse network also released the first footage of the new series.

You can watch it starting at 1:08 in the announcement video below. It's not long. I suggest not blinking.

It's an interesting time for an update to come about "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." "GoT" fans are currently beyond livid thanks to the disappointing season two finale of "House of the Dragon."

People were expecting a massive bloodbath. It simply didn't happen, and the backlash has been nonstop and unrelenting. Will that impact "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"?

It's hard to say. The ending of "GoT" upset the vast majority of viewers and "HoD" certainly appears to be trending in the wrong direction. Is the brand losing its luster?

I hope not, but HBO needs a winner in the "Game of Thrones" universe that doesn't leave fans feeling disappointed and frustrated.

My guess is fans should get ready for a summer 2025 release of the project, which would certainly pair nicely with "Stranger Things" if it also drops next summer as expected. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.