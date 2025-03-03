Woke Actress Shares Appalling Suggestion For Black People: WATCH

Actress KJ Smith shared a wild idea for black people in America.

I'm sure many of you reading this are hearing her name for the first time. Don't feel bad. I had no idea who she was until she went viral for some very stupid comments.

Her genius idea for black people?

Leave America.

KJ Smith suggests black people leave America.

"I think it’s really important. We’re not trapped here. With the political climate that’s going on in the United States of America, there are places we can go. There are countries that are receiving us back — citizenship back — with open arms," Smith said during the 56th NAACP Image Awards near the end of February, according to Fox News.

You can watch a video of her comments below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for reactions to her insanely stupid idea to flow in.

Smith - a supporter of Kamala Harris - released the following statement, in part, to Fox News about her appalling comments:

"I want to emphasize that my intention is to inform and empower, not to spread fear. Many black Americans are exploring opportunities to reconnect with their ancestral roots and consider alternative living options. I believe that more black Americans are recognizing that conditions in the United States are not improving for us; in fact, they seem to be deteriorating. It’s time we consider alternatives, much like other communities have. The 'Blaxit' movement encourages African Americans to explore opportunities abroad, particularly in African nations. Ghana, for instance, offers a ‘Right of Abode’ policy, allowing people of African descent to live and work indefinitely in the country. Similarly, Benin has introduced a law granting citizenship to descendants of enslaved Africans who can prove their ancestry."

This is a prime example of how detached from reality people in Hollywood are. America is the best country on the planet, and that goes for all people. It doesn't matter your race or sex. The USA provides opportunities to all.

You can be born into extreme poverty and die a very rich person if you work hard enough and fight for it. To be clear, it's not even close.

The highest GDP per capita in Africa is the Seychelles at just under $22,000. The United States has a GDP per capita of more than $80,000.

Smith should think long and hard before suggesting people leave for economically depressed and oftentimes violent regions of the world. Of course, she's welcome to get on a flight at any point. Nobody is stopping her. Lead by example, Smith! Let

