Kirby Smart Has His Coaches See Their Families One Final Time Before War

Kirby Smart knows there are murmurs he can't win the big one in the NIL era.

After two straight disturbing years when his Georgia Dawgs didn't play for the national championship after winning back-to-back titles from 2021-2022, Kirby Smart can clearly feel the pressure building. Has he lost a step? Can he compete in the NIL era when kids can get Dodge Challengers from any program across the country?

In what appears to be a clear signal that he's done playing games and is ready to turn this program around, Smart had his public information team release a propaganda video on Sunday showing him giving his coaches one last chance to see their families before heading off to war.

Like soldiers being sent to fight along the shores of a far-off land, Kirby knows that there comes a moment when it's time to say goodbye until the tour of duty is over.

"Coaches make sacrifices for their families. They spend more time with you [the players] guys than they do with their own kids a lot of times," Kirby, 49, told his well-paid college football players in the propaganda video about his very well-paid assistants.

"So tonight it's important that we set great examples as fathers in what we do. All the coaches, turn around right there, and check out…" Kirby adds as the video cuts to toddlers running across the practice fields to see their dads one last time before the SEC meat grinder.

*Cut to the coaches kissing their wives and girlfriends one final time*

Here's the list of battles that lie ahead:

Sat, Aug 30 – vs. Marshall (Home, Athens)

Sat, Sep 6 – vs. Austin Peay (Home, Athens)

Sat, Sep 13 – at Tennessee (Knoxville)

Sat, Sep 20 – Open Date (Bye)

Sat, Sep 27 – vs. Alabama (Home, Athens)

Sat, Oct 4 – vs. Kentucky (Home, Athens)

Sat, Oct 11 – at Auburn (Auburn)

Sat, Oct 18 – vs. Ole Miss (Home, Athens)

Sat, Oct 25 – Open Date

Sat, Nov 1 – vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Neutral Site)

Sat, Nov 8 – at Mississippi State (Starkville)

Sat, Nov 15 – vs. Texas (Home, Athens) (Texas makes its first-ever trip to Athens)

Sat, Nov 22 – vs. Charlotte (Home, Athens)

Sat, Nov 29 – vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium; neutral-site rivalry game)

Kirby Smart is an SEC coach who is coming off an embarrassing loss to NOTRE DAME in the College Football Playoff

We're talking about a DAWGS team that was held to just 62 rushing yards by a traditionally soft as Charmin Notre Dame program that has been getting worked by SEC teams the last two decades.

Kirby hears the murmurs. SWAT teams. WAR.

Kids of the Dawgs coaches just need to understand that their daddies are going off for about six months because Kirby wants to 'f--k their s--t up'

This is the SEC, kids. Your daddy is needed in combat. He'll take you to the Caribbean in February.