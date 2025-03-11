Country Music Singer Experienced Scary Moment In Cartel-Held Territory In Mexico: WATCH

Country music singer Kip Moore found himself in an intense situation on a trip through Mexico.

Moore decided to take a motorcycle trip through Mexico (bold choice), and realized that it's not at all like things are in America.

Unlike the USA, large portions of Mexico are infested by drug cartels, criminals, and they are de-facto outside of the official government's country.

That's why we have the problems we have with the cartels.

Moore and his buddy pulled over for gas in what sounds like rural Mexico when they were spotted by someone wearing the vest of the notorious Vagos biker gang. He quickly jumped to his senses and got the hell out of there.

The "Beer Money" singer revealed the following on the "Big D & Bubba" podcast:

"He pulls up in there, and he just plops right beside us at the gas pump. He’s got a Vagos jacket on, which just makes the Hell’s Angels look like puppies… the most notorious gang in the world, and he just nodded at the highway like, ‘Get to moving,’ and I said, ‘You got it, buddy.' I said, 'You see the back of that jacket, right?' He said, 'Yeah.' We hit that highway…We were cooking at 110-115 for, I don’t know, maybe 30 minutes straight through the mountains. I mean, it was pretty intense. I just didn’t know if there was any kind of call out on us or anything."

The popular country singer also revealed that they eventually linked up with someone who informed them they were deep in cartel territory without seemingly even knowing it.

You can watch Moore's full comments starting around 9:00 in the video below.

I must admit that I don't know much about the Vagos, but a quick Google search tells me they mean business.

A 2017 release from ICE cites an ATF official stating, "The Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang is a criminal organization which engages in acts of violence. Those acts, which included kidnapping and murder, threaten the safety of the communities in which the Vagos operate."

It's unclear if the Vagos have direct ties to a specific cartel, but it is known that the biker gang certainly operates south of the border.

Either way, you don't want any trouble with biker gangs or the cartels. Watch a few episodes of "Sons of Anarchy" if you want a fictionalized version of what they're all about.

Perhaps people should pick some other vacation spots other than Mexico for the time being. Probably solid advice. Go to Jamaica or the Bahamas. Not a country on the brink of a cartel war. Glad Kip Moore made it out safe.