King Of England's Bodyguard Has A Fake Arm? Video Raises Questions: WATCH

Does King Charles' bodyguard have a fake arm?

King Charles is one of the most-protected individuals on the planet as the king of England and the entire United Kingdom.

While he might not get the same level of protection that the President of the United States gets, there's no question he has a lot of guns around him.

People seem to notice…..something a bit odd in some new footage.

A viral TikTok video shows King Charles surrounded by security while speaking with people, and one of the men's arms doesn't appear to move at any point.

In fact, it remains in the same position the entire time. Does that mean it's a fake arm? I report, you decide. Give the video a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we think? Fake arm or not? It's hard to say, but the footage is certainly interesting. I'm definitely not making a ruling in any direction, but fake arms can be a common tactic. The logic is that you can carry a weapon under a jacket while making it appear your heads are free. MP7s are a common weapon for this tactic.

There were tons of rumors (likely false) during President Trump's first inauguration that one of the Secret Service agents near him had a fake arm and his real one was gripping a weapon.

However, there is a very good example from a real world event where it appears a fake arm was used. During the Delta Force rescue/exchange of Bowe Bergdahl, a Delta operator appeared to have a fake arm and even shook with his left hand.

In the footage, you can see him removing something once he returns to the helicopter. Again, I can't say with complete certainty, but it's definitely interesting.

Fake arm or not? Let me know what you think about King Charles' bodyguard at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.