I Can’t Stop Watching Kim Jong-Un Awkwardly Talk To People Sitting In Hot Tubs

There are lots of incredible things you can see on the internet, but few things have captured my attention quite like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un touring a new hot springs and awkwardly chatting it up with people trying to get their soak on.

I mean, I scrolled past videos of Alex Honnold climbing a skyscraper to come to this.

The video is from within the last week and shows Lil Kim (I bet he hates when people call him that) having a look around what looks like some kind of hot springs bath house.

By now, we all know that what happens in North Korea — especially in front of cameras — is carefully orchestrated. That said, having the leader of the nation at the opening of some bathhouse is not a sign of prosperity.

It would be like if President Trump were at the grand opening of an Arby's. I'd be like, "Oh no; something's wrong… also, I'm kind of craving a beef 'n cheddar…"

But this is what they're promoting, and what better way to do it than have Kim just awkwardly chit-chat with people sitting in communal bathwater.

We all knew Kim wasn't taking a dip himself. I can understand (despite my chiseled physique) not wanting to go tarps off when you're approaching Pillsbury Doughboy levels of doughiness.

READ: KIM JONG‑UN WAGES WAR ON WIENERS WITH HOTDOG BAN

He's 1,000% a shirt-on-in-the-pool/hot-tub guy too. Bad place to be. I understand the urge, but you need to go shirtless to humble yourself and drive you to make some lifestyle changes.

Don't start down that path. We all know you're not wearing that shirt to keep the sun off of you.

Anyway, I don't speak Korean, so I don't know what Kim is saying, but how much is there to say in this situation? After you ask how the water is, that's pretty much the end of the line.

"Yeah, cool, cool… Hey, my dad — the guy there's a picture of on every other building; big glasses, pantsuit — he hit a hole in one on every hole the first time he played golf. Pretty neat, huh? …By the way, I have Dennis Rodman in my contacts. I'll call him, he usually picks up…"

Just painful.

You'd never catch me in a North Korean hot spring. I'll be kicking it in those hot springs in Japan that the snow monkeys hang out in.

At least they won't want me to talk to them.