Spicy Debate About Kids And Bars Sets Internet On Fire With Hot Takes

Is it acceptable to bring a kid to a bar or brewery?

Believe it or not, this topic is controversial and polarizing. I didn't know it even existed as a topic to debate for a long time.

Turns out, it's very real and people are very entrenched in their positions. Shockingly, whether kids belong in bars seems to be the one thing everyone in America has an opinion on.

That leads me to a fired up Reddit thread.

Debate about kids in breweries and bars sparks debate on Reddit.

A thread on the Montana subreddit cut loose on the idea children should be running around places alcohol are served, and stated the following:

I’m just leaving a brewery that’s had three kids running around shrieking and throwing inflatable Christmas-themed toys at each other for an hour straight. One of them hit a pitch while screaming that I felt behind my eyes. To each their own and fun is fun so I’m glad these feral goblins are happy, (at no point was I ever able to discern who their parents were - nobody was controlling them), but today really made me appreciate the establishments that have said, "‘Nope, get ‘em out of here’" This one’s for you, childless breweries.

There's nothing like cutting right to the chase, and has a bone to pick. Did people agree in the comments? Let's dive in below, and find out:

The last time I went to a brewery a kid threw a shoe at me and when I kind of yelled "what the actual F*CK was that!?" Thinking it was an adult I got screamed at by the mom and then got into a screaming match with her because if you bring your child into a BREWERY I am fully within my rights to still cuss. You bringing kids changes absolutely f*cking nothing for me and my friends.

Hahaha! I tend to agree with you. Watch your language around children (all - not just mine), but bring your children to a brewery, etc — and that’s on you not the customers.

Ahh yes let’s take the kids on our drinking adventures and then drive the family home.

I live near a brewery that allows kids. They and the parents pretend it's some sort of fun family time, but your kids don't want to sit around on hard wooden stools, watching you get less and less present in a room full of 100 adult strangers. The sad, abandoned toys in the corner only serve to remind everyone that a bar is a very adult place. Why is this a thing?

Hot take: If kids are screaming at an ear-piercing pitch and no one is stopping them, any responsible adult may get on the child's level, look that little snot in the eye and say "Please stop screaming like that. It hurts our ears." Worst case, you learn which parent isn't doing their job because they,'ll scold you instead of their child.

Normalize leaving children home

I think if the brewery would at least have a sign at the door that says something like "please keep kids from running around and yelling or bugging other patrons" Or something like that. Just keep kids from being too rowdy and loud. But I do appreciate a nice quiet Brewery too.

I'm with OP on this one. Sometimes, you want to enjoy a meal without children blabbering, and running around. That's fair.

It’s a rural Montana tradition born out of necessity that has no place in urban areas. Get a sitter for the kids. The only place to eat within 50 miles of me is a bar/steakhouse. If they ban kids they lose a good percentage of the business they need to survive. I welcome it at these wonderful hole-in-the-wall establishments.

So strange to bring your child somewhere to get drunk and then proceed to drive them home while intoxicated. So strange.

Birth control in its purest form

This is worse in Bozeman with all the tourists. Especially during ski season when everyone is forced inside.

The #1 reason I avoid an establishment is if I expect kids to be there. Not because kids are always bad, but because so many parents act like good parenting is letting their kids have fun in any way they want to.

Maybe this is a hot take from me, but kids, generally speaking, have no business being in adult establishments. That's why people are ID'd in order to get in the door.

It's not the appropriate setting for a 5-year-old child. Now, there's a difference between a restaurant with a bar area and a place that is just a full-blown bar or brewery.

Taking your kids to a restaurant with a bar area is totally fine. Taking your kids to some dive bar so they can watch you drink for a few hours is nuts. If you can't find a babysitter, then just stay home and *checks notes* parent your kids from there. You don't need to be at the bar. You can have some family time.

Furthermore, if you can't control your own children in public, then you have no business taking them anywhere. It's not my job to parent your kids or get them under control. It's shocking that this isn't the mindset of everyone. I see some of the behavior from kids in public and their parents not doing anything, and it's legit shocking and appalling. When did society lose our standards? When did we lose our sense of decorum?

Do you agree or disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.