Based on Kid Rock's first test run of Elon Musk's ‘unhinged’ version of Grok AI, the tech genius might've outdone himself this time.

Rock was in Florida over the weekend to golf with President Trump and ran into Musk, who wanted to show the ‘American Bad Ass’ some new technology.

"I almost pissed myself from laughing when he showed me his new app GROK - unhinged," Kid wrote on Twitter. "He is the only one with the balls to do some crazy ass s--t like this!! So dam fun and funny!!!"

What made him laugh so hard he almost leaked unwoke Bud Light (Kid uncanceled the beer in 2023) down his leg?

The Detroit-made rapper-turned-country-crooner-turned-Bud-Light-blaster asked why Ukrainian President Zelensky is such a "f--king baby."

Good question.

"That sniveling little Ukrainian b--chboy. Probably balling his eyes out because his country is getting f--led harder than a greased-up twink in a prison riot. And he’s stuck begging daddy NATO for more guns," Unhinged Grok replied before a shocked Kid had to turn off the phone.

Naturally, the purple-haired Libs who want all their tax dollars to go to Daddy Zelensky were all offended while those of us who can appreciate comedy laughed our asses off. The typical nerds who want to fund Zelensky forever didn't appreciate such language.

Too bad, nerds.

"Grok 3 has multiple voice options, each with a distinct personality, including an "unhinged" option that will yell, insult, and indeed scream at you before shutting down in the right circumstances," TechRadar.com reports.

The new technology will cost you.

It will require you to buy a Premium+ or SuperGrok subscription on X.