Kid Rock's Wild White House Outfit Has America On Edge, Reactions Flood In: PHOTOS

Kid Rock's White House outfit certainly has people talking.

The rock star was at the White House Monday to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The President signed an executive order to protect Americans from ticket scalping, but that's hardly what people notice the most.

It was Kid Rock's outfit that stole the show.

Internet reacts to Kid Rock's White House outfit.

The "American Badass" singer wore an outfit that simply can't be summed up with words. It was some kind of red, white and blue button-up featuring what looked like a pair of massive eagles.

Seriously, get a load of this thing.

Naturally, there were plenty of reactions that flooded in, and opinions were all over the place. Check out some responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Say whatever you want about Kid Rock, but the one thing you can't say is that he's not wildly entertaining. The man showed up to the seat of American power and prestige looking like he was about to take the stage at a rock concert.

Some people love it. Others don't. That's the beauty of America. We don't all have to agree. Personally, I think it's hilarious.

It takes serious guts to pull that off in the White House, but that's the energy and spirit that made Kid Rock a star.

Finally, I've said it before and I'll say it again. Kid Rock is definitely worth checking out in concert. I saw him at a private event in 2016, and it was epic. The man put on one of the best shows I've ever seen. It's 100% worth doing if you ever get the opportunity. Are you a fan? Let me know your thoughts on Kid Rock at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.