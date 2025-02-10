Kid Rock Caught On Video Storming Off Stage, Dropping F-Bomb: WATCH

Kid Rock blew his lid over the weekend, and it was all caught on video.

The legendary rocker is a firebrand and he also has no filter. In fact, if there's a shining example of what not having a filter is, it's the "American Badass" singer.

That's why fans love him. You can always count on him to put on a great show and keep it real. Unfortunately, it sometimes gets a bit too real.

Kid Rock storms off stage during surprise performance.

Kid Rock was at a birthday party at JBJ's Nashville when he hopped on stage to hit fans with a live performance.

Well, it didn't go well, and it ended with him storming off when he felt fans weren't clapping enough. Not only did he storm off, but he also made sure to drop an f-bomb in the process.

Classic Kid Rock.

Watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The reality of the situation is that some people might not like this kind of energy from Kid Rock, but I love it. This is what puts butts in the seats. This is what people get up for.

Leave it to the "All Summer Long" singer to drop an f-bomb and storm off stage….because he's not happy with the clapping.

Kid Rock might be many things, but one thing he's definitely not is boring. That's a fact.

Never change, Kid Rock. It's what the people want, and he's delivering. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: I went to a private Kid Rock show in 2016, and it was ELECTRIC. If you can ever see him in concert, I suggest you do.