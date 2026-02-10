Kid Rock Comes Out Swinging Against Nasty Accusations And 'Libtards' Over TPUSA Halftime Performance

Kid Rock is firing back at claims he lip-synced his performance at TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime show.

TPUSA hosted an alternate halftime show on Sunday for people who didn't want to watch Bad Bunny, and the legendary rock star was the main event.

He sang his iconic song "Bawitdaba" and a cover of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't." The latter was an incredibly moving and emotional song.

The former had some clear issues. The music didn't appear to line up with Kid Rock's singing. That led to some people on social media and in the media to allege he was lip-syncing.

The "American Badass" singer claims that's 100% false.

Kid Rock hits back at haters and trolls of TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show.

Kid Rock released a video Tuesday explaining that he 100% was actually singing, but there was a major tech hiccup that caused the problem. The show was pre-recorded, and following the taping, the people responsible for producing it couldn't properly sync it all together.

"You know that's song chaos. The first is, if I ever was going to lip-sync, which I wouldn't, that would be the last song I would ever have to bring into the fold to do it to. We've performed this song every night on tour since 1998. Since the day it was released," Kid Rock explained in the video.

The rock star further explained, "We taped it, and then they sent me a first cut. My comment was, 'The sync was off.'...So, they don't have that footage [of Kid Rock's DJ rapping]. Now, it's extremely difficult for them to line up the sync. Could it have been done if we had more time? I'm confident they could have gotten it right."

Kid Rock also took a shot at the "haters and trolls" and "libtards" pushing fake news about him not actually singing.

You can check out his full explanation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, there you have it. Kid Rock says the lip-syncing narrative being pushed is complete BS, and he gave a very thorough breakdown, along with his DJ, of how it all went wrong.

Let's also stop focusing on what went wrong, and focus on what went right. Kid Rock's "'Til You Can't" performance was incredible, and he later released the song on streaming platforms.

It was without question the highlight of the alternate halftime show. Give it a watch below if you haven't already seen it. It's outstanding.

What did you think of the alternate halftime show? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.