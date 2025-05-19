Dolly Parton's Sister Fires Unnecessary Shot At Kid Rock Over Joke About Ugly Liberal Women: WATCH

Dolly Parton's sister doesn't seem too happy with Kid Rock.

The popular rock star recently made some waves when he joked about ugly liberal women being responsible for low birth rates.

It was a clear joke, and it was also funny. It's important to have a sense of humor. It's a sign of a healthy society.

You can watch the "American Badass" singer's viral comments below.

Dolly Parton's sister fires shot at Kid Rock.

Well, Dolly Parton's sister Stella wasn't too happy with Kid Rock's vanilla joke taking a shot at ugly liberal women.

She hopped on X over the weekend to fire back with a completely unneeded response.

"Liberal women don’t sleep with stinky, nasty, dirty, poor hygienic, man babies who whine and disrespect them. They marry and sleep with real men," Stella tweeted to her 143,000 followers.

Go outside and touch some grass, Stella. It's not that big of a deal. Kid Rock was obviously joking, and there's no need to overreact.

Take a deep breath, put on some music, crack a beer, get some sunshine and dial it back a few notches. It's truly not that big of a deal.

Also, why is Stella assuming that Kid Rock is a man baby with poor hygiene? Seems a bit rough.

Lastly, I highly suggest checking out a Kid Rock concert if you ever get the chance. I had the chance to see a private show in 2016, and it was epic. No matter what you think of the man's music, he puts on an incredible show full of energy and adrenaline. It's definitely worth your time. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.