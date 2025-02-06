Khloe Kardashian Works Out For One Reason & One Reason Only, 'To Get Laid'

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t hit the gym for any of the health benefits. She doesn’t do it so that she can look good for a photo shoot or to keep up with any of her sisters.

She puts in the long hours pumping iron and doing cardio for one thing and one thing only, and that's to get laid. Which is as good of a reason as any of the others.

Forget looking your best when you're covered with clothing. You want to make sure when you strip down that you're bringing your "A" game. Well, Khloe does anyway.

There are some that wouldn’t even dream of entering the gym in order to get laid. Their approach is more take it or leave it. To each their own. That's not how Khloe arrives to the bedroom.

"I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me. I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid," she said, reports Page Six during an episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast.

Khloe was quoting her guest, divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who said the same thing during a 2022 interview. But she also meant it.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking any chances when it comes to being ready to get laid

The 40-year-old, who is NOT the daughter of the late OJ Simpson, said, "I’m, like, someone’s gonna see this [body] naked one day, and it has to look good."

As if being prepared to hit the sheets at a moment’s notice while looking your best wasn’t enough of a benefit from working out, her mom, Kris Jenner, has thoughts on how else she could make the most of her ready-to-get-laid physique.

Jenner, being mom of the century material, is always one step ahead of everyone else. She thinks her daughter should be snapping nude photos of herself whenever she gets a chance.

Mom says, "She’s always like, ‘You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.'"

That's the statement of a loving mom if I've ever seen one. She's been there, she knows what she's talking about and with her 70s knocking on the door she wouldn’t mind a few more prime Kris Jenner pics lying around.

If not nudes, then why not walk around in a bikini every chance you get? Khloe said, "She’s like, ‘Wear a bikini.’ Like, it could be snowing, and she’s like, ‘Just wear a bikini.'"

This isn’t just any mom, this is Kris Jenner. She built an empire, turned an Olympic hero into a woman and is sitting on enough cash that generations of Kardashian/Jenners won't ever have to work a real job.

If it's me, I'm snapping a few nudes and spending some time walking around in my bikini, even in the snow. Mom hasn’t steered her in the wrong direction yet.