Kevin Costner Leaves Door Wide Open For Major 'Yellowstone' Development

It sounds like Kevin Costner is keeping hope alive he will eventually return to "Yellowstone."

The man responsible for playing John Dutton announced several months ago that he would not be returning to the Western for the rest of the fifth and final season (read the alleged leaked ending here). Instead, he will focus moving forward on his new film series "Horizon: An American Saga."

However, the first film in the series bombed at the box office, the second is delayed indefinitely and there's been a growing sense a return to the universe Taylor Sheridan created might be possible.

Well, prepare for speculation to soar after some recent comments from the famous actor.

Kevin Costner is open to a "Yellowstone" return.

After plenty of sniping in public between all sides involved, it appeared the door was shut and sealed forever on Costner returning. However, momentum has been growing that there might be a surprise return to close things out.

"That’s been a wonderful part of my life, making Yellowstone. And, who knows? Sometimes things have a way of circling back. I haven’t seen that dust trail coming towards me, and I’ve always been open to what I started. Five seasons was a lot for us to do, and I think that story is not finished…Obviously, it can go on. I have children. So, you make the story about them," Costner told Entertainment Tonight.

I've made this point before and I'll make it again. The ending will only be perfect if Costner returns, and if he has secretly, those involved have done a great job of covering it up.

My second point, which I've also made before, is that Costner might have a serious financial interest in returning. "Horizon: Chapter 1" bled money, and the legendary actor invested nearly $40 million of his own money.

He was making around $1.3 million per episode when he stepped away from the series. He could make a quick buck and use it to further finance his "Horizon" saga.

The good news is fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out how everything ends. "Yellowstone" returns November 10th for the start of season 5B. We'll have our eyes peeled to see if Costner makes a very unexpected appearance. At this point, nothing can be ruled out.