Kevin Costner Shares Unexpected Comments About 'Yellowstone' Future

Kevin Costner is still teasing a potential "Yellowstone" return.

The man responsible for playing John Dutton left the series created by Taylor Sheridan in order to focus on his "Horizon: An American Saga" film series.

Costner's exit sent shockwaves through the "Yellowstone" universe, and it left many fans wondering how the series will end without its most important character.

For those of you who don't know, the ending allegedly already leaked online. You can read it here.

Kevin Costner discusses potential "Yellowstone" return.

There's also been growing speculation Costner might return, and he's been more than willing to stoke the fire. However, it seems unlikely seeing as how production has already completely wrapped or is close to it on the final season. Yet, he's still leaving the door open.

"I don’t know what I’m going to be doing, I’m gonna be up to something, I’m so glad for them that they found their way. No, there haven’t been but I think in your life, you stay open. We all know how to shut doors, we all know how to keep them shut, but I think staying open, there’s always those things… That’s how I like to live," Costner told Entertainment Tonight when discussing a possible return to the series, according to Whiskey Riff.

At some point, Costner needs to just say whether or not he's back or not. Is there a surprise appearance or not? Is a reunion happening or not?

Costner chose to leave the show. That's the decision he made, and it seemed like everyone just moved forward without him.

Now, he's teasing a potential return by talking about keeping the door open. Well, is Sheridan keeping the door open for him on the other side? If not, it's a pointless conversation.

The good news is fans don't have to wait long for the start of season 5B. It returns November 10th, and I truly can't wait. Hopefully, fans get the kind of ending we deserve. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.