Kevin Costner Breaks Silence On 'Yellowstone' Fan Outrage

Kevin Costner didn't need many words to respond to outrage from "Yellowstone" fans.

The tenth episode of the fifth and final season of the hit Western saga from Taylor Sheridan aired Sunday night, and I enjoyed it. You can read my full breakdown of the episode here.

While fans are excited to be back in the "Yellowstone" universe, many are upset with John Dutton's exit from the series.

Market Equities murdered him and staged it as a suicide. Personally, I have no issue with it. Following Kevin Costner's exit, it was going to be pretty hard to do it any other way than kill him off-screen, and a murder staged as a suicide lays the ground for an epic final battle between Beth and Jamie.

Kevin Costner responds to fans upset about John Dutton's death

What does Costner think about the death and fans upset by how Sheridan chose to eliminate the show's most famous character? He seems like he couldn't care less.

"Fans have a voice in things, and they choose to follow stuff," Costner told E! News over the weekend when asked about how fans are handling the situation.

Twelve total words. If that's not a sign he doesn't care, then I don't know what is.

As for his specific thoughts on Sheridan's writing, he already made it clear he's in no rush to watch how it all went down. It sounds like that definitely hasn't changed since the season 5B premiere.

"They do what they want to do. That's fine with me," Costner further told E! News when reacting to John Dutton's death.

It's almost like Kevin Costner has no interest in discussing the subject.

While Costner couldn't seem bothered to really weigh in and some fans are upset, I'm still enjoying it. Are you watching "Yellowstone"? Have some thoughts on any of the storylines? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.