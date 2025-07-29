Former Auburn Football Star Offers Bizarre Response When Asked About Team

Kerryon Johnson was a standout running back in college for the Auburn Tigers.

Former Auburn football star Kerryon Johnson…..had an interesting response when asked about the program.

Johnson was a standout running back for the Tigers during his time in college. He finished his career with 32 rushing touchdowns and 2,494 rushing yards.

His junior season in 2017 was by far his best. He rushed for an impressive 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns, and then left for the NFL. You'd think the former football star would have a lot of pride in his old program.

It certainly doesn't appear that's the case.

Kerry Johnson was a star running back for the Auburn Tigers during his time in college. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, and his last season in the league was in 2021. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kerryon Johnson doesn't seem to have much Auburn pride.

Johnson was asked Monday night if he was "proud to be an Auburn Tiger," and it certainly seemed like a lay-up for an answer.

People were likely expecting a simple "yes."

That's not what happened.

Johnson responded with "Eh" in a tweet that's been seen by more than a million people.

Would it surprise you to learn people weren't impressed with his response? Well, that's exactly what happened.

What's even more interesting is that Johnson sent a follow-up clearly indicating he'd prefer to be remembered for helping others over simply being a football player.

While it's not entirely clear what might have sparked Johnson's response, I think it's fair to say he definitely feels justified in what he said.

He should go out there and expand on it now that he has the internet's attention. Otherwise, people will just run with their own theories.

Kerryon Johnson sparked a lot of reactions with a tweet about not having much Auburn pride. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What do you think of Johnson's tweet and the reactions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

