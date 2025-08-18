Kentucky Woman All Smiles In Viral Mugshot After Allegedly Ruining Ex's Car With Glitter In AC, Salt In Engine

There doesn’t seem to be much, if any, regret at all on display in this Kentucky woman's mugshot.

A Kentucky woman was arrested last week on charges of criminal mischief after being accused of causing more than $12,000 in damage to her ex-boyfriend's car back in July.

Her seemingly unapologetic mugshot found its way onto social media over the weekend and immediately went viral. She's all smiles and, as some have pointed out in the comments, chest in the picture that's making the rounds.

FOX 56 reports that Stephanie Carlquist, 31, of Richmond, Kentucky was arrested on Thursday. She is alleged to have caused nearly $12,500 in damage to her ex's car from July 15 to July 20 while it was at her residence.

Madison District Court documents claim she put glitter in the air conditioning vent, poured salt into the car's engine, cracked the windshield and rearview mirror, and destroyed the radio's screen.

The reason the car was at her residence and not with her ex-boyfriend is that Carlquist allegedly slashed one of the tires on the night of July 6. The ex was stuck and stayed around until an argument on July 15 caused him to leave on foot.

The Kentucky Woman's Mugshot Attracted As Many Weirdos As You Think It Would

The ex-boyfriend returned on July 20 and reportedly had the vehicle towed to Goodyear where the mechanics told him the damage to his vehicle was an estimated $12,464.

His mother, who co-owns the vehicle, is said to have shown screenshots of messages she exchanged with Carlquist to law enforcement.

These messages allegedly show her apologizing for the damage to the car, blaming her actions on being stressed out due to her pregnancy.

There are also emails that claim to show that she offered to pay for the car's repairs, give her ex another car, or even give him her vehicle. And alleged text messages from her dad saying that he would "make sure Stephanie pays him back for all the damage to the car."

Dad was hoping to avoid a trip to jail for his daughter. That didn’t happen. On August 14 she was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief and taken to the Madison County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

None of it, not the alleged damage to the car, not the arrest itself, or the smiling mugshot could keep the weirdos out of the comments. They weren't fazed by it at all.

The "I can fix hers" and "prollywoods" showed up as they do, and they weren't alone.