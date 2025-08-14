Kentucky State Fair Bans Artist Responsible For Miniature Replica Of 'The Casting Couch'

The Kentucky State Fair has barred the return of Preston Poling, whose “Casting Couch" miniature exhibit was stripped of its ribbon in 2024.

The Kentucky State Fair is at it again. Last year they refused to recognize the genius that was a miniature replica of The Casting Couch set - you know exactly what that is.

After initially awarding the exhibit a third place ribbon, those in charge deemed it "inappropriate" and stripped it of the award it had won fair and square.

The news sent shock waves through both the miniature art and state fair communities. If the depiction of a couch, a desk, a computer, a chair and a camera can be determined to be inappropriate, where does it end?

The gifted artist behind the exhibit, Preston Poling, aka The Bearded Miniaturist, went viral last August when the shock waves extended beyond the miniature art and state fair communities.

This year, Poling revealed earlier this week, he has been banned from the Kentucky State Fair. There won't be a submission from him and, sadly, the folks attending the state fair have been deprived of his art.

The Kentucky State Fair can't hold The Casting Couch artist back no matter how hard it tries

"Well, there ya have it folks...the drama, excitment and controversy continues.... I'm BANNED from submitting entries at the Kentucky State Fair!," he wrote on Instagram.

"The same guy (Bob Haven of The Louisville Miniature Club and fair liaison) who ripped off all my ribbons and threw the casting couch in a closet last year is STILL POUTING!"

Poling isn’t going to let this banning keep him down. He's going to make sure that everyone gets to see what he's been working on for this year's Kentucky State Fair.

"Don't worry," he continued. "You'll get the entire story soon and it's a GOOD ONE! Believe me.... I'm going to make SURE you get an opportunity to see all the cool (stuff) that I've been working on for this year's fair (even if it's at a different venue)."

The Courier-Journal was able to get a statement from Kentucky State Fair officials that said "the exhibitor did not meet the general entry requirements for the Fair, and we could not accept their submissions. We encourage all exhibitors to read the rules closely, as many competition classes are limited to specific skill levels."

Imagine crafting this uptight trash and sending it out in defense of keeping a brilliant artist from putting his genius on display at one of the most prestigious events of the entire year, the state fair.