Kenny Loggins Furious Over Trump’s AI 'Poo Bomb’ Video Using 'Danger Zone'

Here we go, another one of these...

Yacht rock staple and movie soundtrack wiz Kenny Loggins is in the news in 2025.

And as if that weren't already shocking enough, he's got a beef with the President of the United States.

It all started — as all things seem to these days — with President Trump posting an AI-created video to social media.

In it, he pilots a fighter jet and uses it to drop giant globs of dookie on No Kings Day protesters.

I mean… that's hilarious.

But, if you know you're ‘80s movie tunes, you’ll know that the video used Loggins' song "Danger Zone," the theme to the Tom Cruise classic, Top Gun.

Of course, it makes sense. "Danger Zone" — along with the Scorpions' "Rock You Like A Hurricane" — is one of the greatest fighter plane anthems there is.

But Loggins was not happy that the president used it in his fake poo video.

"This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately," Loggins said in a statement to Variety.

I. Hate. These. Statements.

Any time Trump uses a song for anything, this happens because they want to make it perfectly clear they have nothing to do with Trump or the right.

Now, did any human being on Earth who saw that video think, "Well, it appears to me that Trump has the Loggins stamp of approval… also, why is he dropping poo bombs on the protesters with a fighter jet? I don't think those have bomb bay doors like that…"

No to the first part, probably yes to the second (I kind of did).

Just once, I want someone to be honest. Just be like, "Hey, I'm not a Trump guy, but I do like me some royalties."

I would respect the hell out of that.