Kendrick Perkins Makes Elle Duncan Squirm During Live ESPN Hit In All-Time Uncomfortable Moment

You won't find a more awkward moment on TV in the history of time.

The NBA is back. Who's pumped? Hello? … Hello? Nothing? Okeedokee. Sorry for asking!

Here's the good news about the NBA returning this week — we get some fresh #content out of it. We see people we haven't seen in months. Hear from folks we haven't heard from since June.

The NBA is insufferable, but the personalities who talk about the NBA? Credit where it's due — they all have the "it" factor we're looking for here at OutKick.

Shaq and Charles are in their own tier when it comes to elite talking heads, obviously. But I'd wager to say ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, for as insufferable and race-baitey as he is, is right below those two.

And folks, he started off the 2025 season with an absolute BANGER during Tuesday night's SportsCenter hit.

Take a LOOK:

Kendrick Perkins nailed this one

Incredible. My God. I'm not sure that I can recall a more uncomfortable moment on live TV. I'm sure there is one, but it would be hard-pressed to compete with this GEM from Kendrick Perkins.

The look of absolute disgust on Elle Duncan's face makes this little number sing. It ties the whole thing together. It's the glue. Without Elle being mortified at what she just heard, this clip doesn't go mega-viral.

And then the way Perk just leans back in his seat looking so proud of himself? Chefs kiss. It's perfect.

My old dog used to constantly kill squirrels and then bring them to our front door for us, and he was so proud of himself every single time we opened the door. My mom was horrified every time. But he genuinely thought he had just done the greatest thing in the world.

That's Kendrick Perkins right here. He's been working on this one-liner for MONTHS now, and he delivered it perfectly. And now, he's just sitting back and waiting for the applause from Elle Duncan.

Instead, she looks like someone who is about three seconds away from hanging up with Perk, and immediately calling HR.

If you get THIS look from a female co-worker at any point in your career, you might be cooked. Stay strong, Perk!