Anyone Who Grew Up In The '90s Will Be Fired Up About New Horror-Comedy

I grew up in the 1990s and early-2000s, and usually when I meet anyone around the same age, we can usually find some common ground on the TV shows we grew up with.

One of my favorites was Kenan & Kel, which was a sitcom that starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Of course, in the years since, Kenan went on to be the linchpin of the SNL lineup for two decades, while, Kel has maintained a slightly lower profile.

Not sure if that was by choice or not.

But either way, I was fired up — as I'm sure other '90s kids were — to learn that the two are reuniting.

Even better, they're not reuniting for some reboot of their original show; they're doing a horror-comedy, and I was in the second I heard the title: Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein.

Oh, hell yes. I am so in.

According to Variety, the film will start production this summer and is about "two delivery drivers whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival."

Are you telling me we're bringing back the concept of comedy teams meeting things?

Let's go!

Remember, Abbott and Costello met all kinds of stuff. Frankenstein's Monster, the Wolfman, the Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Mummy, and then they got a little meta and met Boris Karloff.

It's a smart formula because if Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, they can just do a movie where they meet something else. Dracula, Gillman, or even some lady monsters like the Bride of Frankenstein or the cast of The View.

Kenan and Kel previously got back together for Good Burger 2, which I completely forgot was a thing that happened.

Still, I'm pretty excited about this new flick, but when that happens, it usually means I'm just going to wind up seriously disappointed.

Now, if only we could reanimate Coolio Dr. Frankenstein-style to do the theme…