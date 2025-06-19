Kelsey Grammer, 70, Got His Wife Pregnant & The Internet Is Definitely Reacting

Kelsey Grammer has to be in the discussion for one of the greatest Hollywood sperminators of the modern era.

The 70-year-old cocksman and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, announced this week that they have baby No. 4 in the oven. This will be Kelsey's eighth child, which puts him within striking distance of Hollywood baby-making legend Nick Cannon, who has 12 children.

Grammer's physical achievement to get a swimmer to the end zone after age 70 puts him in rarified air amongst Hollywood elites. Robert De Niro famously became a new dad at 79 while Al Pacino shocked the world by doing it at 83. Mick Jagger did it at 73. And Richard Gere also got the job done at 70.

Needless to say, the Internet is talking about Kelsey's incredible accomplishment, especially after learning that Kelsey wasn't trending due to death. Nope, this guy is 100% alive and about to spend his weekends building IKEA furniture for the newest Grammer.

For context, Grammer has a 41-year-old daughter, Spencer Grammer. There's also Greer Grammer, 33. Daughter Mason Grammer, 23, and son, Jude, are Kelsey's kids with his famous ex-wife Camille Grammer.

The Internet Reacts To the Kelsey Grammer Baby News