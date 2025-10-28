Kelsey Grammer, 70, Joins Elite Company With Baby No. 8

Break out the cigars, Kelsey Grammer is a new father, again.

The illustrious cocksman announced in June that he was back in the game after he knocked up his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, who has given birth to Kelsey's eighth child, a baby boy named Christopher.

"It was like three days ago," Kelsey, 70, announced Monday on the "Pod Meets World" podcast. "Christopher's just joined the family."

While cocksmen like Nick Cannon doesn't think things through when he impregnates women, Grammer told Variety in 2024 that this is part of his life plan.

"My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together," Kelsey said. "My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them."

For those counting at home, Grammer now has four kids with Walsh, three kids with his ex-wife Camille Grammer and a 41-year-old son he shares with his ex, Doreen Alderman.

While Grammer views his kids as his legacy, Cannon opened up in September as to why he just kept playing fast and loose in his sex life. On his "Breakfast Club" show, Nick said the careless sex had to do with trauma in his life.

"I’m learning that now," Cannon said. "It wasn't like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it. Because I had the money. Because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move."

Financially, it's been quite a choice.

"It was more about like, 'Yo, I'm gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it.'"

Cannon estimated, in 2022, that he spends "more than" $3 million a year to support his children. Disclaimer: That is not through a government child-support system, Cannon added.

As for Elon Musk, he's made it clear it's up to him to repopulate the world, and he has plenty of cash to throw around to make that happen.